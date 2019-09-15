Some people have mowed their lawns five times or more this season.

You've seen the pictures. The builder has finished a new house and, as a final touch, he has…

If you're like most people, you don't realize that your nicely mowed lawn provides no nutrit…

For more information or to register : Go to eicc.edu/focusonfall or call Scott County Extension-Iowa State University, 563-359-7577

Where: In the Adler auditorium of the Genesis Heart Institute, 1236 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. (This is a change in location from prrrevious years.)

What : Focus on Fall garden conference, "A Day with Rick Darke and Doug Tallamy," authors of "The Living Landscape."

Rick Darke: How it's done

So, you want to make your yard more productive for birds, pollinators, insects and other wildlife.

How do you do that? Does this commitment mean your yard has to look raggy with big, floppy plants?

Does it mean you have to spend hours outside, tending the plants?

The answer in both cases is no.

The two sessions at the fall garden conference by Rick Darke, a landscape design consultant based in Pennsylvania, will guide participants on how to design a living yard, one that is not only beautiful, but also supports life.

He takes into account how much time you have to devote to it, and his emphasis is on using as little extra water and fertilizer as possible and no herbicides or pesticides.