WQPT documentary looks at women's voting rights

WQPT-PBS will premier a documentary titled “The Fight for the Women’s Vote" at 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, and again at 8 p.m. Nov. 12.

Written and produced by WQPT director of marketing and local content Lora Adams and edited by Denise Hollmer, the documentary follows the timeline of the movement to acquire voting rights for women from the mid 1800s to 1965 when the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“We focused not only on the famous suffragettes like Alice Paul, but on our own homegrown suffragettes like Mabel Palmer,” Adams said.

WQPT worked in partnership with the Putnam Museum and their Curator of History and Anthropology, Christina Kastell who designed the current Putnam Exhibit - Liberating Voices, Changing Lives, which will close on Nov. 4.

