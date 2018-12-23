During the holiday season, people generate different types of waste than are common throughout the rest of the year. As you unwrap holiday gifts, open cards and decorate, the Waste Commission of Scott County wants to remind you what can and cannot be reycled:
Can be recycled: Paper boxes, wrapping paper tubes, gift/shopping bags made of paper, tissue paper, greeting cards and envelopes (even photo cards) and cookie/popcorn tins.
Also, the usual newspapers, aluminum pie plates, advertisements, magazines and catalogs, plastic bottles and jugs; glass bottles and jars; and aluminum and steel cans. Aluminum pie plates foil, and cookie/popcorn tins also go into the recycling cart.
CANNOT be reycled: Wrapping paper, bows, ribbons, artificial Christmas trees. Also, plastic bags, films and Styrofoam cannot be recycled.
Holiday lights: Strands of holiday lights also may be recycled, but don’t place them in curbside recycling bins or carts. Holiday lights, along with computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems, are considered electronic waste, or e-waste.
These items may be dropped off 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 E. 59th St., Davenport.
There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.
The cities of Bettendorf and Davenport collect large e-waste items at the curb from residents on their bulky waste/recycling days and deliver them to the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility. Data containing electronics can be dropped off at the secure Electronic Demanufacturing Facility during business hours.
Residents are reminded that all recyclables must be contained within their cart, with the lid closed, for collection. Cardboard placed outside the cart cannot be collected. Cardboard pieces that do not fit inside the cart may either be broken down to fit, or may be recycled at any of the drop-off locations around the county. A list of locations may be found online at www.wastecom.com.
For more information about holiday recycling, see the 2018 Holiday Recycling Guide at www.wastecom.com or call 563-381-1300.