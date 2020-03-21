Yapp was tireless champion for preservation

Bob Yapp moved to the Quad-Cities from Des Moines in 1991 to take a job as housing director of Rock Island Economic Growth Corp., a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing historic neighborhoods, and left in 2003.

While here, he cut a wide swath.

He was involved in the restoration of numerous homes, including several high-profile projects in Rock Island's Broadway Historic District. He also produced "About Your House with Bob Yapp," wrote a newspaper column and, in 2001, made an unsuccessful run at Davenport mayor.

He elevated awareness of historic preservation and its importance to the fabric of the community by speaking out at every turn.

His first move after the Quad-Cities was to Indiana where he was director of the Historic Landmarks Foundation of Indiana and then to Danville, Illinois, where he was director of a neighborhood economic development corporation.