Driving to Jill Bielema's yard in rural Clinton, one gets the feeling of approaching the top of the world.
That's because Bielema lives on a Mississippi River bluff, with the road spiraling upwards from the valley below. And, once you reach the crest, you're likely to be so smitten by the panoramic river view that you might not immediately notice her beautiful flower gardens.
But she has both. And you can see them for yourself on Sunday, June 23, when her yard will be one of five open for tours as a fundraiser by the Clinton County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension.
The area of the Mississippi across from Bielema's house is known as pool 13 — the body of water above Lock & Dam 13 — and it is the widest in the entire lock-and-dam system above St. Louis, according to the city of Fulton website.
Bielema and her two sons have lived on the 2.78-acre site for seven years; she is the second owner of the house in the small Quail Ridge subdivision.
Many of the plantings surrounding her house were in place when she moved there, but she has added two large hardscape features — a round, 19,000-gallon swimming pool backed by a large patio made of pavers. Built by R.J. Wolfe & Sons, Davenport, the patio includes a curved seating bench and a fire pit.
Bielema also has imposed a sense of order by having all the planting beds edged with a continuous band of stamped concrete, installed by Border Magic of Eldridge.
She also removed existing lava rock, replacing it with river rock that, like the Border Magic edging, is used consistently throughout, giving a tied-together appearance.
She also has added plants. Some she tucked in here and there, like irises from her mother's garden, while elsewhere she created entirely new planting beds, including out on the lawn and on both sides of the driveway entrance.
Her additions also have included lupines in a wild area at the bottom of her lawn that she leaves unmowed.
Participants on the garden walk may notice that some of Bielema's barberry bushes — planted for their red color — took a hit over winter, with many of the branches not leafing out. Bielema intends to give them a year before making decisions about severe pruning or replacement.
Cold temperatures aren't the only challenge her plants face. Deer and rabbits like to eat them, which is another reason Bielema favors barberries — their thorns discourage deer.
But, seeing wildlife also is a big reason she likes living where she does, so the pluses and minuses tend to even out. Among the birds she has spotted are Baltimore orioles, goldfinch, cardinals, wrens, hummingbirds and, at least once, a scarlet tanager and indigo bunting. A pair of bluebirds nests in a box attached to the support pillars of her deck.
Spring and fall are her favorite times of year. Spring, because everything is coming out fresh and beautiful, and fall because of the color of the oak trees in her woods, and the "October Glory" maples that glow orange-red.
But winter, when "the trees are icy," has beauty, too.