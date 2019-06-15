When Randy and Chris Meier met their Realtor at the rural Clinton subdivision lot they inten…

If you go

What: Garden walk sponsored by the Clinton County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension. You may begin at any of the gardens; the garden featured here, at 4656 164th St., Clinton, is a good starting point.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23

How much: $5, available (with directions) at the Extension office, 400 E. 11th St., DeWitt, or the Bickelhaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St., Clinton, or at any of the gardens on the day of the walk.

Where: In addition to the Jill Bielema garden at featured here, other gardens are:

• Lois and Richard Feddersen, 4213 140th St., Clinton

• Darcy and Mike Crockett, 1575 380th Ave., Bryant

• Barb Farwell, 1295 362nd Ave., Goose Lake

• Jenni and Scott Grantz, 3793 170th St., Bryant