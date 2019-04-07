For members of the Quad-Cities Basketry Guild, the fun of getting together for weekly meetings is two-fold — they will get to be creative, and likely leave with a completed project, and they will get to spend time with friends.
"It's so enjoyable," Lisa Brathall of Port Byron said of the get-togethers. "Seeing the different projects people come up with, the friendship, the camaraderie."
Meetings are held the second Saturday of the month at various locations. If someone has a large house, the group can meet there. Otherwise, members may use a library meeting room, a restaurant, or even a city park in the summer.
For each meeting, one member takes charge, coming up with a project and providing the materials and also serving refreshments.
On Saturday, April 13, for example, the group will make small baskets to embellish Teddy bears that will be given to children who are in some kind of crisis. Other upcoming projects include rock weaving (weaving over a smooth stone), a woven pouch and Christmas ornaments.
The group has about 40 dues-paying members, with about 25-30 attending an annual two-day "sleepover" at a LeClaire motel and 13-15 regularly attending the monthly meetings, Brathall said.
Brathall had been weaving for several years — her introduction was a class offered by the Moline parks and recreation department — before she joined the guild because she thought it might be geared toward highly experienced weavers. But that's not the case; the group welcomes all skill levels.
Brathall's skills grew over time. After her initial class, she kept her eyes open for other opportunities, but finally decided she "couldn't wait in between classes and thought maybe I could do this at home."
She bought supplies, including kits with instructions, and began working on her own. It's always fun to take a class on a specific kind of basket from a teacher, though. "I do much better if I see it being done," she said.
For a recent summer vacation to Wisconsin that included three generations of her family, Brathall brought supplies for a laundry basket with the goal of having every family member weave a row.
"There were 16 of us, and I tried to get a picture of everyone doing it," she said. Eventually she's going to put all the pictures into a scrapbook.
"It's a treasure," she said of the basket.
Mary "Butchie" Hasken, a guild member from East Dubuque enjoys making small baskets in which to "wrap" gifts. In that way the gift, such as a pie, becomes that much more special.