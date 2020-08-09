Year-round holiday lights are new trend

American Holiday Lights, based in Naperville, Illinois, has seen an increase this summer for its holiday lighting service. And combined with regular outdoor lighting, sales are up 19% over last year.

The increase is attributed to families spending more time at home and trying to create an atmosphere of hope and comfort during the pandemic.

"It's a fun and rewarding business," Jeff Krall, owner of American Holiday Lights, said in a news release. "You get to bring a lot of joy to people all year round."

Brilliant, vibrant light displays are identified with the holiday season, but as the COVID-19 pandemic has been an overshadowing presence, people are looking for new and different ways to deal with the constant reminder.

Many families say they are not going on vacation this year but want to do something fun to bring comfort and cheer to their homes.

Holiday lighting outside of December is becoming more and more common, especially with the advancement of RGB LED lights. Homeowners can now use the same strand of lights for various holidays, saving them time from installing the lights and money because they don't need to buy new light strands in different colors for each season.