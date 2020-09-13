Yes, you can grow apple trees

“The best way to find out if you need fertilizer is to get a soil test,” Little says. Mulching around the base of the tree with an organic material also helps add nutrients as well as retain moisture, suppress weeds, and improve soil microbe health. Apply partially decomposed hardwood mulch at about 5-inches deep, or conditioned compost at about 3 to 4 inches.

Keep mulch about 6 inches away from the base of the trunk to deter rodent damage. Mulch should be replenished once a year, Little says.

Disease control

Fire blight is one of the most common bacterial pathogens affecting home apple trees. The best way to control it is to remove any diseased wood, which looks burned or black. Prune 1 foot beyond the affected tissue and sanitize the pruners between each cut with rubbing alcohol or a diluted 10% bleach solution. Avoid excessive nitrogen fertilization, and only prune apple trees when they’re dormant to help prevent new growth from being infected.

Copper fungicide is the only chemical treatment available to homeowners to control fire blight. As with any pesticide, read all instructions on the label and wear proper personal protective equipment. To control fire blight, the copper fungicide must contact the open blossoms where the infection begins which may put pollinators at risk.