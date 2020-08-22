Yes, your backyard gardens help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do backyard plantings in cities do much good to promote monarch butterflies?

The answer is yes.

Although the association leading the monarch conservation charge says urban plantings alone can't meet the planting goal of 1.3 billion new milkweed stems in the North Central states — agriculture participation is critical for that — what happens in cities and backyards can and will contribute to the overall goal.

A project led by The Field Museum in Chicago and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service found that urban areas in the north core monarch conservation unit may have the potential to contribute from 50 to 128 million additional milkweed stems.

That would be 3.4% to 9.8% toward the north core conservation unit goal of 1.3 billion stems of milkweed added to the landscape, according to the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies' monarch conservation strategy paper.

"The potential for milkweed plants and monarch habitat within cities is much greater than initially thought," the paper states.