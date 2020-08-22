Yes, your backyard gardens help

Do backyard plantings in cities do much good to promote monarch butterflies?
The answer is yes.
Although the association leading the monarch conservation charge says urban plantings alone can't meet the planting goal of 1.3 billion new milkweed stems in the North Central states — agriculture participation is critical for that — what happens in cities and backyards can and will contribute to the overall goal.
A project led by The Field Museum in Chicago and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service found that urban areas in the north core monarch conservation unit may have the potential to contribute from 50 to 128 million additional milkweed stems.
That would be 3.4% to 9.8% toward the north core conservation unit goal of 1.3 billion stems of milkweed added to the landscape, according to the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies' monarch conservation strategy paper.
"The potential for milkweed plants and monarch habitat within cities is much greater than initially thought," the paper states.
A large metropolitan area such as the Chicago region has over 18.5 million stems of milkweed already on the ground. There is the potential to double this amount through the use of strategic engagement practices with different landowners.
"Although urban areas have traditionally been viewed as biological deserts, recent work has discovered surprising potential for biodiversity," the strategy paper states.
And recent research suggests that isolated patches of milkweed distributed at low densities across the landscape, such as in gardens, could significantly increase the number of eggs an individual monarch lays in her lifetime. This is according to Douglas Tallamy, the Delaware professor who wrote "Bringing Nature Home" and has spoken twice in the Quad-Cities.
Furthermore, millions of people can be reached through the education and outreach possibilities of monarch habitat projects within cities.
"The collective impact of creating habitat at different scales and on a variety of land use types in urban regions throughout the monarch flyway is substantial," the paper states.
"Additionally, creating diverse monarch habitat will also help conservation efforts for all pollinators, several of which are imperiled, including the endangered rusty patched bumble bee.
"In short, urban areas are important both for providing additional breeding and migrating habitat for monarch butterflies, other pollinators and even grassland birds, and for gaining critical support for monarch and pollinator conservation across the country."
