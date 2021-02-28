You can buy Johnny Appleseed trees

Home gardeners and orchardists can grow a piece of early American history with the Johnny Appleseed Authentic Algeo apple tree, now available for consumer purchase, according to a news release from the Johnny Appleseed Orchard in Ohio.

Johnny Chapman famously planted apple trees throughout the American frontier, but his orchards were largely destroyed by old age, weather and Prohibition-era federal agents looking to end the practice of cider-making.

Defying the odds, the Algeo tree has survived since the mid-1800s thanks to a family of farmers in rural Ashland County, Ohio. Independently authenticated by the Johnny Appleseed museum at Urbana University and the Ohio Historical Society, the tree’s rich history lives on in the form of bud-grafted, genetically identical saplings.

“We have always considered ourselves guardians of the tree,” said Kate Harvey Algeo-Wilkins, a descendant of the family which preserved the tree and in whose honor its apple is named. “We protect it and take care of it and do the maintenance. We’re very excited to share this because John Chapman shared it with us and we are happy to pass it on.”