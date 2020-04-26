You can get help with making meals

You are the owner of this article.
Scott County Extension of Iowa State University has a new nutrition series titled  “Buy. Eat. Live Healthy” that is available for free via phone or video chat.

It is a way for parents to receive coaching on meal planning, food safety, food resources, and nutrition education.

Participants will receive new recipes and a collection of kitchen items (when  offices re-open). For information, call Gale Francione at 563-726-3237.

