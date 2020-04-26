You can get help with making meals

×
Scott County Extension of Iowa State University has a new nutrition series titled “Buy. Eat. Live Healthy” that is available for free via phone or video chat.
It is a way for parents to receive coaching on meal planning, food safety, food resources, and nutrition education.
Participants will receive new recipes and a collection of kitchen items (when offices re-open). For information, call Gale Francione at 563-726-3237.
Alma Gaul
