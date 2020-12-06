You can grow frilly, bold, unique amaryllis

'Charisma' is another variety that blooms in early winter. The two-tone petals have a unique ombre effect, changing colors as it transforms from bud to fully open flower.

'Picotee' has pure white petals are outlined with a very thin red line. A lime-green center adds freshness.

'Rosy Star' is another eye-catching amaryllis with snowy white blossoms that are decorated with brush stroke highlights in three shades of pink. The apple green throat adds to this variety’s elegance and appeal.

'Gervase' is a good example of new options as flower breeders introduce new cultivars. In this case, each blossom is a little different, with ruby-red petals adorned with variable stripes and veining. You will have plenty of blooms to enjoy as large bulbs can produce twelve or more spectacular blossoms.

The daily transformation

Maximize your enjoyment by growing your amaryllis where you can watch the daily transformation, from the first bud breaking through the soil until the flowers begin to unfurl.