You can grow frilly, bold, unique amaryllis

Blooms from amaryllis bulbs can sustain you through the dreary months ahead.
Ordering or buying now will ensure you have lots of choices, so you can select an assortment of different flowers styles, colors, and bloom times. Here are some choices.
'Double King' lives up to its name with three or more layers of brilliant red, velvety petals. Each bulb produces multiple flower stems for weeks of blossoms.
'Sweet Nymph' is another double with softer coloring. The flowers feature layers of creamy white petals with coral pink stripes.
'Dancing Queen' will add energy to your indoor décor with bold, eight-inch blooms comprised of layers of ruffled snow-white petals with delicate scarlet-red stripes.
'Exotic Star' flowers have an unusual shape and color that have earned it lots of fans. The asymmetrical petals are parchment-white with narrow, garnet-red stripes and apple green highlights.
'Evergreen' brings in fresh spring green color with with pale chartreuse petals. Each bulb produces two stems with four to six flowers each.
'Ice Queen' features enormous, frosty white flowers with lime green accents that combine nicely with evergreen boughs and holiday decorations.
'Charisma' is another variety that blooms in early winter. The two-tone petals have a unique ombre effect, changing colors as it transforms from bud to fully open flower.
'Picotee' has pure white petals are outlined with a very thin red line. A lime-green center adds freshness.
'Rosy Star' is another eye-catching amaryllis with snowy white blossoms that are decorated with brush stroke highlights in three shades of pink. The apple green throat adds to this variety’s elegance and appeal.
'Gervase' is a good example of new options as flower breeders introduce new cultivars. In this case, each blossom is a little different, with ruby-red petals adorned with variable stripes and veining. You will have plenty of blooms to enjoy as large bulbs can produce twelve or more spectacular blossoms.
The daily transformation
Maximize your enjoyment by growing your amaryllis where you can watch the daily transformation, from the first bud breaking through the soil until the flowers begin to unfurl.
Growing amaryllis indoors will keep you gardening all year round, no matter where you live. You’ll enjoy the mood-boosting benefits and stress relief, and the colorful blossoms are sure to brighten your winter days.
— Melinda Myers has written numerous books, including "Small Space Gardening." She is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. Her web site is www.MelindaMyers.com.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!