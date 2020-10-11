You can have fresh herbs, even in winter

Make your meals just a bit more special with homegrown garnishes. You invest time and money growing, purchasing, and preparing quality ingredients. But do not stop there. Add a nutritional and decorative flair as you plate your meal by adding a garnish of homegrown herbs.

• Parsley. This traditional garnish is usually left behind on the plate, but the dark green leaves should not be ignored. This herb is high in Vitamin C and A, has cancer and inflammatory disease fighting qualities, and promotes heart health. A perfect fit for your healthful eating goals.

Although the curly varieties add texture to your plantings and plate, you and your guests may find the milder flavor of the flat leafed variety more palatable. All this and it helps freshen your breath too.

• Mint. A sprig of mint looks good next to or on top of most desserts. Its cool flavor will help settle your stomach – an asset when we overindulge. Like parsley, it is high in Vitamin C and A and helps in the fight against cancer and inflammatory diseases. In addition, it relieves breathing problems.

And the best part; both are easy to grow right in your kitchen window. Start by purchasing healthy plants from your local garden center or the produce section of your grocery store.