Beer-making with home-grown ingredients and container gardening are two of 11 topics participants can learn about at the 29th annual Horticulture in the Heartland event on Saturday, March 2, in Clinton.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed with a welcome by Karen Vickers, president of Clinton Community College.
Chad Pregracke will take the stage at 8:30 a.m., after which the breakout sessions will begin. Participants also are invited to visit the Master Gardener shop stocked with wren houses, decorative gourd birdhouses, Mason bee houses and Aldo Leopold benches.
SESSION 1, 10-10:50 a.m.
• “Know” Maintenance Landscaping, by Chuck Porto, Iowa City Landscaping and Garden Center. There is no such thing as “no maintenance,” but if you plant a mix of low-maintenance trees and shrubs, you can minimize the work.
• Going to Bat for Bats!, by Jill Schmidt, Clinton County Conservation Board. These natural insect controllers are a vital component of a healthy environment and many bats are struggling to survive. What you can do to help ensure their survival.
• Succulents & Sedums, by Bud LeFevre, Distinctive Gardens, Dixon, Illinois. Creative ways to use these easy-to-grow plants including in wreaths, topiaries, and troughs.
SESSION 2, 11-11:50 a.m.
• Where the Wild Things Were, by Ryan Welch, Clinton Community College. A look at some of the wildlife that used to be in Iowa and is no more, as well as some of the wildlife that has benefited from our landscape alterations.
• Bee Keeping Basics, by Carly Rae Vannoy, 2017 Honey Queen. Why bees are important, how to care for them and the future of bees throughout the world.
• Container Gardening, by Bud LaFevre, Distinctive Gardens, Dixon, Illinois. Creative containers and the types of plants you can use to create colorful displays.
LUNCH, noon
SESSION 3, 12:45-1:40 P.M.
• Bringing Nature Home, Adam Janke, Iowa State University. Gardeners can create small native ecosystems in their own backyards with native plants, providing wildlife habitat and supporting native insects.
• Growing a Better Beer: Using Homegrown Ingredients for Homebrewing, by Ryan Welch, Clinton Community College. You can make unique beers with ingredients from your garden. Welch will explain what types of beer work well with what ingredients and provide a list of beers you can make throughout the year as ingredients become available.
• Herbs for All Seasons, by Colleen Adrian and Rhonda Cooper, Scott County Master Gardeners. The history of herbs, how to start them from seed, growing, harvesting, use and preservation.
SESSION 4, 1:45-2:40 p.m.
• Woodworking for Wildlife, by Adam Janke, Iowa State University. Explore making wooden boxes for bats and birds, and a bench for people.
• Poisonous Plants - Beware!, by Colleen Adrian and Rhonda Cooper, Scott County Master Gardeners. Learn the do’s and don’ts of plants that can hurt you.
• Bee Keeping Basics (repeated)
CLOSING AND DRAWING, 2:45 p.m.