You can learn about historic downtown Moline

During the tour, you'll hear about the printing of a Belgium newspaper at Model Printers, the confectionery business at Lagomarcino's, hand-painted china dishes painted by Mattie Poole at her former store, and the work of drummer Louie Bellson, recollected by local musician Josh Duffee.

The tour contains about 250 photos, some historic and others present-day. It also has two interactive sites, one of Fifth Avenue and the other of River Drive, and a video showing the demolition of one of the area's original factories.

The tour was put together by the city's Historic Preservation Commission to celebrate the hard-fought preservation of the city's "built environment."

Sandberg did much of the research and writing and her husband Dick, who recently passed away, provided historic photos from his vast collection. Copying old photos and collecting old postcards of city scenes was one of his hobbies. (The other was raising prize dahlias.)

Barb Sandberg also wrote the National Register nomination for the downtown and was the city council member who, from 1991 to 1995, led the charge to save the Skinner Block, 1524-1532 River Drive, from scheduled demolition.

City GIS Administrator Todd Green laid out the site including the location maps, text and photos.

