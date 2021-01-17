You can learn to make creme brulee

Looking to expand your cooking skills?

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is offering the following classes online at $19 each.

Using the video conferencing platform Zoom, you'll be able to watch live demonstrations and then cook right alongside your instructor and interact with your classmates.

After you register, you'll receive a Zoom link to the class and a list of ingredients. Register at eicc.edu.cooking. All classes are from 6-9 p.m.

• Get Cozy! Plant-based Soups to Warm Your Heart shows you how to use plant-based ingredients to create a wide range of cold weather staples. .m. Jan. 26, class ID: 13852.

• The Instant Pot walks you through the essentials of using this popular pressure cooker, including easy recipes. Feb. 2, class ID: 13856.

• Dark Chocolate Desserts teaches you to make tarts, truffles, waffles and more. Feb. 8, class ID: 13850.

• Buddha Bowls delivers healthy and fast plant-based meals all in one convenient bowl. You'll use grains, plant proteins, vegetables and dressings. Feb. 15, class ID: 13857.

• Custards, Puddings, Crème Brulee shows you how these desserts all start with the same ingredients, but can be used to make endless variations. Learn how to make white chocolate crème brulee, creamy flans and classic puddings. Feb. 23, class ID: 13877.

