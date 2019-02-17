Have you been thinking of adding some native flowers or grasses to your landscape? How about some native trees?
The Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, 8370 Hillandale Road, Davenport, is selling tree seedlings, wildflowers and prairie grasses, with orders accepted through March 28.
Money raised from the sales goes toward scholarships, educational programs and community projects.
The district also is selling Plantskydd, a rain-resistant animal repellent to help protect your vegetation from deer and rabbits. It is available as a liquid or granular, in prices ranging from $13 to $60.
The scheduled pickup day for trees is Friday, April 26, at Whispering Pines Shelter in Scott County Park. A postcard will be mailed/emailed with the exact pick up date.
The wildflowers and grasses will be available in late May. The tentative pick up day is Thursday, May 30. A postcard will be mailed/emailed with the exact day and location.
To obtain an order form, call Jan at (563) 391-1403, Ext. 3, or email to jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net.
Checks should be made payable to the Scott SWCD.
Here is what is available:
Tree seedlings
Bare root shrubs and trees will be sold in bundles of five and 25 for $30-$35 and $60-$75, respectively.
The shrubs are winterberry, highbush cranberry, lilac, white flowering dogwood and red osier dogwood.
The deciduous trees are black walnut, American hazelnut, red maple, sugar maple, red oak and pin oak.
The conifers are white spruce, blue spruce, Norway spruce, white pine and white cedar (arborvitae).
Wildflowers/grasses
The wildflowers/ grasses will be sold in six-packs of two-inch by two-inch plugs for $12 per pack or in pots for $6.
The six-packs are: aromatic aster, bee balm, butterfly weed, columbine, gray headed coneflower, hairy beardtongue, health aster, heart leaved aster, jack in the pulpit, long beaked coneflower, New England aster, obedient plant, pale purple coneflower, prairie blazingstar, side oats grama, smooth beardtongue, sneezeweed, southern blue flag iris, spiderwort, swamp milkweed, sweet black eyed Susan, white goldenrod, wild petunia, big bluestem, little bluestem and switchgrass.
The potted plants are Carolina lupine, great blue lobella, hairy golden aster, mountain mint, pale Indian plantain, prairie milkweed, prairie spiderwort, purple love grass, Savannah blazingstar, spotted St. john's wort, swamp milkweed, tall green milkweed, will leaf bluestar.