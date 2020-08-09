You can paint lavender design

You are the owner of this article.
A summer painting workshop will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the German American Heritage Center, 721 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Beth Peters will help you paint either a canvas or tote bag with a lavender design.

The cost is $25 ($20 for members), including all materials.

Call 563-322-8844 or visit Eventbrite.com to reserve your spot.

