You can paint lavender design

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A summer painting workshop will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the German American Heritage Center, 721 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Beth Peters will help you paint either a canvas or tote bag with a lavender design.
The cost is $25 ($20 for members), including all materials.
Call 563-322-8844 or visit Eventbrite.com to reserve your spot.
Tags
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!
Alma Gaul
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today