A tour of pollinator habitats in the northwest corner of Cedar County, Iowa, will be 1-4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, with land owners and staff from the Natural Resource Conservation Service on hand to provide information.
Teresa Wendt, a soil conservationist, and her husband, Rodne, will host the start and end of the tour on their farm where they have a 3-year-old pollinator habitat strip. They also raise mixed hay and rotationally graze cattle.
A complimentary cookout meal will follow.
The event is coordinated through the Cedar Soil and Conservation District/ NRCS. To register, call 563-886-6214, Ext. 3 or email teresa.wendt@usda.gov.
Iowa was once covered in prairie, with an estimated 0.1% of original prairie remaining. Prairie is an ecosystem of grasses, flowering plants, vertebrates and invertebrates on a soil shaped by frequent fire. Together they create an intricate web of interdependence.
Just as much ecosystem exists underneath the soil as above, with the deep roots and biological activity occurring in the soil. While little original prairie exists in Cedar County, there is growing interest in reestablishing native grasses and flowers.
For more information on this topic, contact Lydia Whitman at 563-886-6214 or Lydia.whitman@usda.gov.