{{featured_button_text}}

Not all historic homes look like the Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island or the Hauberg Center in Moline.

The nearly 600 homes that were built by the federal government between 1918-19 in what was then the Tri-Cities are an example.

They don't have pillars or detailed ornamentation and, by today's standards, they were relatively small.

But they are historically significant because they were built by the United States Housing Corp., an entity formally established and authorized by Congress, to provide housing for workers coming to the cities to work in factories supporting the World War I effort.

Taken together, the Tri-Cities' project was the third largest in the nation. And the project is associated with significant events, important builders and unique architecture.

To raise awareness about these homes, which were clustered in neighborhoods in Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and East Moline, members of the Rock Island Preservation Society, or RIPS, are hosting free guided walking tours on Sunday, June 23, of some of the 200 homes that were built in their city.

The tours are part of a 100th birthday celebration that also will include cake.

Tours will be from 1-4 p.m., with participants gathering on the corner of 18th Avenue and 39th Street, then walking around the 1500 block of 39th and 40th Streets. Guides will point out the homes' architectural features, and there will be information boards with more history.

The cake will be cut and served at 2 p.m.

History, historical significance

In Rock Island, architects Olof Cervin and Ben Horn drew plans for 15 different homes, submitted them to Washington and were rewarded with a contract to build a total of 400 homes in Rock Island, Moline and East Moline.

Construction started in 1918. In 1919, after the war had ended, the houses were sold to arsenal workers, veterans and the general public. When inventoried in 2000, all 200 of the homes built in Rock Island were still standing.

On the Iowa side, the Davenport architectural firm of Temple & Park T. Burrows produced home designs.

The homes were built fast and furiously between late 1918 and the first half of 1919. Stores loaned out their employees to help with the effort. Davenport High School sent its male students. B.J. Palmer himself led a work crew from the chiropractic college his family founded.

Des Moines historian James E. Jacobsen says the historical significance of the government housing neighborhoods is huge because every home is part of a never-before-undertaken initiative of the federal government. He also cites the project's scope and, as mentioned above, its association with significant events, important builders and unique architecture.

Despite that, the nearly 100-year-old project is mostly forgotten. There are no neighborhood associations nor formal historic designations of any kind.

Most people who live in the homes have no idea of their history, and even people interested in history might not be aware of the project if it weren't for Jacobsen who did extensive research on the homes as part of contracted studies for the city of Davenport in 1998 and for Rock Island in 2000.

He researched National Archives records, Quad-City area newspapers and city records, among other sources, and published his results.

Trying to drum up enthusiasm; National Register designation?

Only Rock Island has tried to capitalize on the project's rich history.

In 2000, it launched a planning project, sending a questionnaire to residents and convening public meetings. The goal was to develop strategies for the improvement, preservation and promotion of what city planners dubbed a "rare historic resource."

Planners also recognized the potential involvement of the other cities.

Jacobsen had concluded that because so many homes — 87 percent — had been covered in non-original siding, the area could not qualify as a national historic district.

But individual owners could apply to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, he said.

He also recommended that educational and advocacy efforts continue to keep awareness alive, that the neighborhoods apply for local historic district status and that a conservation area be created with limited historic preservation regulations.

Those ideas failed to catch hold, though, and nothing came of the proposals, according to former city planner Alan Carmen.

The celebration on Sunday is an attempt to re-engage the neighborhood and the community, Linda Anderson, of the preservation society, wrote in an email.

She expects to drop a leaflet off to every household in the city's four neighborhoods, and she is contacting preservation societies in Davenport and Moline.

And the Rock Island Historic Preservation Commission is considering a National Register multi-property listing for the neighborhoods, she said.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0