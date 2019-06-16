Driving on Avenue of the Cities in Moline, east of Interstate 74, have you ever noticed the …

Walking to his job at Augustana College in Rock Island, Brandon Tidwell often found himself …

What the homes look like

Once you know where the 1918-19 government homes were built and what to look for style-wise, they are easily recognizable.

Numerous homes with a gambrel roof line — a style often associated with barns — can be found in the area of Rock Island where the birthday party will be held.

Similar homes are found in Moline on the north side of Avenue of the Cities between 19th and 27th streets.

In Davenport, in a neighborhood west of Van Buren Park and south of Telegraph Road, one finds a different distinctive design. Homes there have recessed dormers and front porches that are continuations of the main roof plane. Many are sided in stucco.

And nearly all these homes, no matter which city, have such short foundations that the basement windows were built partially or entirely into the siding of the house. No explanation has been found to explain why the foundations don't rise higher from the ground, historian James E. Jacobsen writes in Rock Island survey.

Jacobsen says the designs are architecturally significant because, although numerous variations were created by both architectural firms, in all cases, "The designs and housing layouts reflected the best contemporary thinking about the ideal housing community for America."

There was an attention to detail and an aim for variety — in styles, in types of exterior materials, in colors of shingles — so that the homes wouldn't look "cookie cutter."

Every home had at least two bedrooms and each living unit had its own front porch. Plus, it is unusual to have architects design affordable, working-class housing, Jacobsen said.

By today's standards, the homes are small and some have fallen on hard times. But they still are sturdy. "They are nothing like what you'd expect from the federal government," Jacobsen said.