Zucchini an odd shape? Here's why

Vegetables in the garden occasionally do things that surprise some gardeners. While unexpected, they’re actually rather common or normal. Here are some of them.

Q: Why are some of the fruit on my summer squash misshapen?

A: Misshapen fruit may develop if pollination is inadequate. When pollination is incomplete, the fruit develops unevenly. Inadequate pollination may be due to low pollinator numbers or unfavorable weather.

Virus-infected plants also may produce small, deformed fruit. Viral diseases cannot be controlled with pesticides. If disease symptoms appear on just a few plants, remove and destroy the virus-infected plants to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Q: Several of my onions are forming flower heads. Why?

A: Onions can be grown from seeds, sets or transplants. Flowering is most likely to occur on onions grown from sets. Sets are small, dormant bulbs. Before planting sets, separate the bulbs into two size groups — those smaller than a nickel in diameter and those larger than a nickel.