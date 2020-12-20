HOME BRIEFS

Program looks at life of Ficke

A free online program titled "Charles A. Ficke: The Man and His Mansion" will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, by William Roba via the Davenport Public Library's YouTube channel.

To access, go to https://youtu.be/YtYesMQUMaU

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.

Owners buy pets gifts

Despite 2020 being a tough year for the American economy, the majority of pet parents still spent between $100 and $500 or more on non-medical needs and supplies, according to a survey of 400 people by petplace.com.

"While the holidays may look a little different than in previous years, our survey suggests that pets will be joining the festivities like always," Matt Deapo, editor-in-chief at petplace.com, said. "Almost 80% of our respondents reported including pet gifts on their holiday shopping lists."

Nearly half (45.7%) of respondents are "dog people," around a quarter (25.8%) prefer cats, 16% keep both animals under one roof, and about 12% responded to the survey with horses, hamsters, and parakeets in mind.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.