'I have gained so much': Quad Cities Woodturners Club carves out space for young people

"I've made just about everything, from bowls to watches to pens," Allen said. "You name it and I've probably made one of them."

Othmer said the club used to give scholarships to young turners to get them more interested in wood art and the club, but they don't have the funds right now, or young enough turners.

Club members don’t turn just for themselves. At club sales turners can sell pieces on their own and make some money, with a portion going to the club, or can donate pieces to the club for the sale, so it retains all the proceeds. The club does a bit of donating as well.

Among the shelves displaying different carved tools and decorations sit a few larger round wooden jugs, each with a adornment naming them as Beads of Courage containers.

These containers will be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, ready to hold beads given to pediatric patients and their siblings. The goal of Beads of Courage is to help kids cope with illness through art programs, and beads are tangible proof of what they're going through and the emotions they're dealing with.