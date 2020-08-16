If you're thinking drought, choose these plants

Although it's obviously too late to plant drought-tolerant plants for this season, that is a quality gardeners might want to consider for the future.
Following are some drought-tolerant choices, from trees and shrubs to forbs, or "flowers."
Hackberry, Celtis occidentalis: A 40- to 70-foot tall tree that flowers in the spring.
Purple Beautyberry, Callicarpa dichotoma: A 4-foot-tall deciduous shrub known for its beautiful purple fruit in the fall.
Red Twig Dogwood, Cornus sericea: A 7- to 9-foot shrub is best known for its striking red twigs in the winter.
Big Bluestem, Andropogon gerardii: A quintessential prairie plant, this grass grows 4-6 feet high and tolerates dry conditions.
Side-oats Grama, Bouteloua curtipendula: A grass that grows 2- to 2.5 feet. It is known for its seed heads for winter interest.
Rock Cotoneaster, Cotoneaster horizontalis: A trailing shrub that is often used as a ground cover.
Yarrow, Achillea millefolium: A 1- to 2-foot perennial flower with feathery leaves that help bring dimension and texture to an ornamental garden.
Blue false indigo, Baptisia australis. A 3- to 4-foot tall perennial flower that produces blue flowers in the spring.
Purple Coneflower, Echinacea purpurea: A perennial flower that grows to 2 to 4 feet. It is a favorite of birds and has winter interest due to its long stems and prominent seed heads.
Bundleflower, Desmanthus illinoensis: A flower that grows 2 to 4 feet, blooming June through August. The flowers appear as fuzzy balls due to the long stamens.
