You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
If you're thinking drought, choose these plants

If you're thinking drought, choose these plants

{{featured_button_text}}
Conservation grass... 09/08/98 big bluestem

The native prairie grass big bluestem (Andropogon gerardii) provides fall color. Cultivars ‘Indian Warrior’ and ‘Red October’ have purple and scarlet red fall foliage respectively. Big bluestem can be identified by its three-pronged seed head.

 Alma Gaul

Although it's obviously too late to plant drought-tolerant plants for this season, that is a quality gardeners might want to consider for the future.

Following are some drought-tolerant choices, from trees and shrubs to forbs, or "flowers."

Hackberry, Celtis occidentalis: A 40- to 70-foot tall tree that flowers in the spring.

Purple Beautyberry, Callicarpa dichotoma: A 4-foot-tall deciduous shrub known for its beautiful purple fruit in the fall.

Red Twig Dogwood, Cornus sericea: A 7- to 9-foot shrub is best known for its striking red twigs in the winter.

Big Bluestem, Andropogon gerardii: A quintessential prairie plant, this grass grows 4-6 feet high and tolerates dry conditions.

Side-oats Grama, Bouteloua curtipendula: A grass that grows 2- to 2.5 feet. It is known for its seed heads for winter interest.

Rock Cotoneaster, Cotoneaster horizontalis: A trailing shrub that is often used as a ground cover.

Yarrow, Achillea millefolium: A 1- to 2-foot perennial flower with feathery leaves that help bring dimension and texture to an ornamental garden.

Blue false indigo, Baptisia australis. A 3- to 4-foot tall perennial flower that produces blue flowers in the spring.

Purple Coneflower, Echinacea purpurea: A perennial flower that grows to 2 to 4 feet. It is a favorite of birds and has winter interest due to its long stems and prominent seed heads.

Bundleflower, Desmanthus illinoensis: A flower that grows 2 to 4 feet, blooming June through August. The flowers appear as fuzzy balls due to the long stamens.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What do concerts look like post-Covid-19?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News