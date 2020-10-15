 Skip to main content
It's not too late to leaf peep! Here's where to head this weekend.
Need a socially-distanced getaway? We're just past peak for fall foliage in the Quad-Cities, but for the cost of a tank of gas, you can still enjoy eye-popping leaf peeping in nearby Illinois and Iowa. Where to go?

Quad-Cities, northwest Illinois and eastern Iowa

We're at the end of peak, but you can still see maroon and scarlet colors from dogwood and sumac, according to Enjoy Illinois, the state tourism website. The lingering color will come from green ash (yellow), white ash (purple), red maples (maroon) and sugar maples (pinkish orange).

Day tripping: Drive along Routes 67 and 84 to scenic Galena, Ill. Make a side trip across the Mississippi River to Dubuque, and enjoy a hike at Mines of Spain.

West central Illinois

The Illinois River Valley will probably peak this weekend. You can expect to see "cottonwood, silver maple, walnut, Paw Paw, Osage orange, mulberry, catalpa, and buckeye are steadily yellowing; sugar maples and ash are readily showing yellow, red, gold, purple and orange; patches of sumac and individual sassafras and dogwoods are steadily reddening; oaks are still stubbornly holding green," Enjoy Illinois says.

A weekend away: Head south on Route 67 to Grafton, Ill., for a hike at Pere Marquette State Park, where scenic bluffs and wooded trails will delight you.

East central Illinois

Yellow, orange and red foliage is hitting its peak in the central part of the state.

Take a trip: Enjoy a drive or take the boat out and enjoy the foliage around Lake Decatur, the state's largest man-made body of water in Decatur.

Central Iowa

Fall foliage is peaking on the prairie of central Iowa. Iowa Department of Natural Resources says you can still see the yellows of walnut, ash, and cottonwood and reds and purples of the oaks.

Take a trip: The Jacob Krumm Prairie is a 5.8 mile hike near Grinnell in Jasper County featuring forest and wetlands.

Southeast Iowa

The colors in southeastern Iowa are just starting to turn, with peak expected by Oct. 22, making it a great option for a day drive. You'll enjoy the yellows of hickory, walnut, silver maple and sugar maple; the browns and reds of the oaks; and yellow, purple, orange and reds from maples.

Day tripping: Enjoy the drive down Highway 61 to Highway 92, making a stop at Swinging Bridge Park in Louisa County. It's a 262-foot swinging pedestrian foot bridge in a wooded setting.

