It's not too late to leaf peep! Here's where to head this weekend.

Need a socially-distanced getaway? We're just past peak for fall foliage in the Quad-Cities, but for the cost of a tank of gas, you can still enjoy eye-popping leaf peeping in nearby Illinois and Iowa. Where to go?

Quad-Cities, northwest Illinois and eastern Iowa

We're at the end of peak, but you can still see maroon and scarlet colors from dogwood and sumac, according to Enjoy Illinois, the state tourism website. The lingering color will come from green ash (yellow), white ash (purple), red maples (maroon) and sugar maples (pinkish orange).

Day tripping: Drive along Routes 67 and 84 to scenic Galena, Ill. Make a side trip across the Mississippi River to Dubuque, and enjoy a hike at Mines of Spain.

West central Illinois

The Illinois River Valley will probably peak this weekend. You can expect to see "cottonwood, silver maple, walnut, Paw Paw, Osage orange, mulberry, catalpa, and buckeye are steadily yellowing; sugar maples and ash are readily showing yellow, red, gold, purple and orange; patches of sumac and individual sassafras and dogwoods are steadily reddening; oaks are still stubbornly holding green," Enjoy Illinois says.