JOHN MARX: Honest gesture: A good deed on an East Moline field brightens a young man's life

"We held onto hope for a few weeks, and we tried telling Brendan it was possible someone would find it and send it, but we soon lost hope once a month went by,'' Tabatha Dougherty wrote. "It is a great feeling that someone would not only send it, but would not have any kind of expectation of recognition in return. It was mailed to us anonymously.''

The returned wallet was a huge morale booster for a family fighting life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been rough,'' Tabatha Dougherty writes. " My son is in some fairly tough classes, and his teachers are trying to prepare him for some end-of-year tests. So, he's been stressed and it seemed that it was peaking that Thursday (when the wallet arrived).

"When the package came, I just handed it to him at a time that he seemed like he was just so sick of all of this,'' she added."He came downstairs with the package behind his back and said, "Mom, do you realize what this is?" Then he revealed it from behind his back. His wallet — all its contents included — inside a Ziploc baggy. It was a total mood booster. We all did high-fives and a little dance to celebrate. It was definitely a rainbow slapped onto a dismal day.''

Because someone locally did the right thing.

