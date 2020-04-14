JOHN MARX: Honest gesture: A good deed on an East Moline field brightens a young man's life

Locally, Oct. 11, 2019, was a wind-swept and frighteningly cold Saturday.
Before Thursday, April 9, that October Saturday — save for a homecoming date with his girlfriend — ranked as one of the worst days in Brendan Dougherty's young life.
But, thanks to kind and honest East Moline resident, we assume, life for Brendan, a junior at Hononegah Community High School in Rockton, Ill., is much better.
After a two-hour, crack-of-dawn drive to play soccer that Saturday six months ago, Brendan's club was taken to the woodshed, losing 7-nil on the UTHS pitch.
Next stop for the Dougherty family was DeKalb and a state-scholar band audition for Brendan, a gifted guitar player from South Beloit, Ill.
Arriving just in time for his audition, it was discovered Brendan's guitar was not packed and there would be no tryout.
Double-whammy.
Wait...Things couldn't possibly get worse than a 7-0 soccer loss and not having your instrument for an elite tryout, right?
After the non-audition, Brendan discovered his wallet was missing. The same wallet with his tickets to his girlfriend's school's homecoming dance, his driver's license, school ID, debit card, a healthy amount of cash and over $150 in gift cards he received for his birthday. One of the gift cards was to Guitar Center and was to go a long way in Brendan's purchase of a new guitar amplifier.
Even worse, it was his first full-time wallet; broken in, soft and the perfect fit.
''The hour drive home (from DeKalb to South Beloit) we had hoped he had just forgotten to bring it that morning,'' Brendan's mother, Tabatha Dougherty, said in email response to The Dispatch-Argus-Quad-City Times. "But no, it was not at home. It was gone.''
Thanks to some phone calls and some understanding school administrators, Brendan and his date were allowed to attend the homecoming dance, but he did not have enough to chip in for dinner or drive his date to the dance.
"Devastating for a young man in his first meaningful relationship,'' Tabatha Dougherty added.
Brendan and his family spent weeks replacing the contents of his lost wallet, but there was no replacing the lost gift cards. It was also hard to find a wallet that fit just right. It took three tries.
Recently, though, the Doughertys found out how things are done in these parts.
On Thursday, April 9, a package arrived on their doorstep, addressed to Brendan, with a note attached to a Ziploc bag containing Brendan's wallet.
"We found this while walking near the United Township soccer fields in East Moline, Ill.,'' is all an attached note read.
The wallet, a shade moldy and damp from spending the winter outside, was in tact. Brendan's school ID, driver's license, cash and gift cards were in place. Even the tickets to the homecoming dance were there.
"We held onto hope for a few weeks, and we tried telling Brendan it was possible someone would find it and send it, but we soon lost hope once a month went by,'' Tabatha Dougherty wrote. "It is a great feeling that someone would not only send it, but would not have any kind of expectation of recognition in return. It was mailed to us anonymously.''
The returned wallet was a huge morale booster for a family fighting life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been rough,'' Tabatha Dougherty writes. " My son is in some fairly tough classes, and his teachers are trying to prepare him for some end-of-year tests. So, he's been stressed and it seemed that it was peaking that Thursday (when the wallet arrived).
"When the package came, I just handed it to him at a time that he seemed like he was just so sick of all of this,'' she added."He came downstairs with the package behind his back and said, "Mom, do you realize what this is?" Then he revealed it from behind his back. His wallet — all its contents included — inside a Ziploc baggy. It was a total mood booster. We all did high-fives and a little dance to celebrate. It was definitely a rainbow slapped onto a dismal day.''
Because someone locally did the right thing.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
