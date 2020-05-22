2Dorks Celebrity Pinewood Derby draws Q-C sports legends

The Los Angeles Rams' Jake Gervase is not a corner-cutter.
You don't become an all-state football player at Assumption High School, or go from walk-on to starter at the University of Iowa, or make the National Football League as an un-drafted free agent, by beating the system.
Shortcuts are not in his DNA.
So imagine the humor — and I cannot emphasize enough how good-natured it was — watching Gervase — in the corner of radio station 97X Friday — armed with a Smith & Wesson folding knife — trying to trim a chunk of wood from of his victorious pinewood derby car.
"Let's run it again,'' Gervase said, moments after winning the celebrity portion of the 2Dorks Derby, benefiting local Boy Scouts. "I was told about 5 ounces is OK.''
Now in his second year with the Rams, Gervase was fresh from a fake tongue lashing from runners-up Pat Angerer and Tim Dwight, former Iowa and NFL standouts, who finished second and third, respectively, in the 2Dorks Derby.
"Cheeeeaaaater,'' Angerer coughed, moments after it as discovered Gervase's celebrity pinewood derby car weighed 5.1 ounces, a shade past the prescribed 5 ounces for derby cars, even though race officials never said a word about its weight until Angerer and Dwight jokingly challenged the championship race results.
And I mean jokingly.
"It's OK, you got that NFL money,'' Angerer continued, laughing while Gervase frantically tried to remove a metal weight from the car and vowed to race a second time. "Hey,'' Angerer hollered at Gervase. "I'm gonna be able to sleep tonight. Will you?''
Good-natured humor aside, the real winners — from a morning of legendary local athletes having a good time — was scouting.
Cars from the aforementioned stars as well as Moline native and former NBA-er Acie Earl; former Iowa star and Philadelphia Eagle Julian Vandevelde; former Bettendorf, Iowa and Jacksonville Jaguars' football star Tavian Banks; WWE superstar Seth Rollins; UFC world champion and mixed martial arts legend Pat Militech; two-time world boxing champion Michael Nunn; Carson King, Iowa's viral 'legend' who's raised over $1 million for charity from a sign requesting beer money; and Steve Manders, known famously as the Cornbelt Cowboy pro wrestler, were signed and will be used to raised money for local scouting.
"What a great day and a great idea,'' said Militech, who with Nunn, were discussing a possibility of a July date for their kickboxing bout. Militech also spoke fondly of the many stars gathered and the work local scouting leaders put in to make the day happen.
"It's really too bad about Jake,'' Militech joked, struggling to keep a straight face. "I thought he was a straight-up guy.''
After calming Gervase's worries, Dwight, fresh from hip-replacement surgery a few weeks back, said: "Headline: Rams defensive back out, cuts hand at pinewood derby making his car the right weight,'' Dwight said, drawing huge a laugh from the crowd of competitors.
The day also featured a long-awaited pinewood derby grudge match between the voices of 97X, DJs Greg Dwyer, Bill Michaels, Goose — and Pack 199/Lourdes (school) champion — Colton Mosher, a monster crowd favorite on this day.
"It's OK,'' Dwyer said to Michaels, after his Death Mobile, modeled from the film "Animal House,'' beat Goose's block of pinewood derby wood car, Mosher and and Michaels' Speed Racer-themed car.
"You are an Eagle Scout, right?'' Dwyer asked of Michaels. "Wow.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
