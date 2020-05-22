2Dorks Celebrity Pinewood Derby draws Q-C sports legends

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Los Angeles Rams' Jake Gervase is not a corner-cutter.

You don't become an all-state football player at Assumption High School, or go from walk-on to starter at the University of Iowa, or make the National Football League as an un-drafted free agent, by beating the system.

Shortcuts are not in his DNA.

So imagine the humor — and I cannot emphasize enough how good-natured it was — watching Gervase — in the corner of radio station 97X Friday — armed with a Smith & Wesson folding knife — trying to trim a chunk of wood from of his victorious pinewood derby car.

"Let's run it again,'' Gervase said, moments after winning the celebrity portion of the 2Dorks Derby, benefiting local Boy Scouts. "I was told about 5 ounces is OK.''

Now in his second year with the Rams, Gervase was fresh from a fake tongue lashing from runners-up Pat Angerer and Tim Dwight, former Iowa and NFL standouts, who finished second and third, respectively, in the 2Dorks Derby.