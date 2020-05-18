Blake Snell is a fool

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To the best of my knowledge:

* Doogie Howser would have found a cure by now.

* Apparently everyone is a medical expert.

* Blake Snell is fool. I respect his right to be one, but he is still a fool.

* Let's be honest, it's not really nice to meet some people.

* My younger siblings have never thanked me for how low I set the bar for them.

* You know Doc and Marty are glad they didn't set the DeLorean to 2020.

* If they counted personalities, we all have that one relative that would light up the census books.

* Marxie's Law # 2020 would be getting a Murder Hornet stuck in your protective mask while nostalgically driving past your favorite Illinois' barber shop on your way to picking up takeout from an eatery you might never get to sit in again.

* It does not show, but I was properly disciplined as I child.

* If the store says to wear a mask, wear a mask. Don't be an idiot and yell about your rights to the poor security dude trying to make a living.

* There's a lot of us bankin' on Governor Kimmy being right.