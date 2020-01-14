Dear Michael Nunn and Pat Miletich: Please don't toy with my emotions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I sat in the courtroom the day Nunn, defiant to the end, was sentenced to prison for selling drugs. He had run afoul of the law for years, and the sentence marked a culmination of mistakes.

The 24 years Nunn received was criminal itself. He served 16-plus years and is now back home — training, I hope. Nunn has always been easy to work with, and he treated me — and other locals in my profession — with nothing but grace.

I was there when Miletich went from average boxer to the best the world had ever known as a mixed-martial-arts world champion. He made the sport famous before the UFC jumped on the bandwagon the Bettendorf native built. He should be on the sport's Mount Rushmore.

Via video, I watched Nunn punch the heavy bag recently. He looks strong, perhaps a tad slower on his feet, but the lightning in his amazing hands will never fade.

I sat with Militech Sunday past. He is in tremendous shape, but he never has been hit with a Nunn body combination and overhand left to the side of the head.

However, Miletich's stamina and mastery of kickboxing will serve the legend well. Nunn has never been kicked with a leg-buckling Miletich kick. If he can stay away from Nunn's great reach, Miletich can do damage with his feet.