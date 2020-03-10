Heaven-sent: Moline native receives birthday card 12 years after grandparents mailed it

Emily (Wiebel) Dunleavy said the card she recently received in the mail was heaven-sent, a sign from her late grandparents.
In 2008, as a senior at the University of Iowa, Dunleavy was prepping for life in the real world. On Sept. 3 of that year, her grandparents, Moline's Agnes and Marv Wiebel, sent her a birthday card containing $10 in cash, a tradition they followed with all of their eight grandchildren.
The card was mailed to Dunleavy's parents, Ken and Meg Wiebel, at their Moline address. It should be noted that the grandparents' and parents' homes were only eight blocks from one another.
On Friday, March 6, 2020, the card — mailed 12 years ago — finally arrived, intact, with the $10 inside.
Like all members of her family, Dunleavy is one of life's true gems. She said the card was meant to reach her, no matter how long it took.
"My grandparents on my dad's side were a huge part of our lives,'' said Dunleavy, who now lives in Greenville, S.C. She is a key account manager for Michelin Tire and crisscrosses the country on behalf of Michelin.
"We were equally close with our grandparents on my mom's side," Dunleavy added. "But every Sunday as kids, we would spend time with my Grandma and Grandpa Wiebel, often times going on family bike rides to their house. It was one of the things about growing up that was really special. My Grandpa Wiebel died in 2012, and my Grandma Wiebel in 2017. I just look at this as a message, a great, heaven-sent message.''
The original postmark on the envelope was Sept. 3, 2008, two days before Dunleavy's Sept. 5 birthday. The envelope that arrived recently had another Quad-Cities postmark on it, leaving all parties involved wondering how, what, why, when, who?
You have free articles remaining.
A representative of the Moline Post Office said a number of things could have happened to the letter.
"It falls off a sorting table into an area you don't see, gets stuck in or under a machine and is not visible,'' said John Granados, on-duty supervisor at the Moline office. "What's amazing is it was processed again and made its way to the person it was intended for. I've been doing this several years, and this is a new one for me.''
Dunleavy doesn't care how it found her, only that it did.
"I was at the University of Iowa and not a dime to my name at that time,'' said the Alleman High School grad, who began her career working locally for the Milan-based Group O company.
"And my grandparents were kind enough to send me money on my birthday. Do you know what $10 would have bought me 12 years ago? It was so cute, too, they put the little Marv and Agnes Wiebel address stamp on the corner and mailed it. They put thought into it, because they mailed it — and to my parents' address, no less.''
The card, the envelope and the $10 are going into a frame and will be displayed in a cherished spot in Bryan and Emily Dunleavy's South Carolina home.
"We bought the house in February of 2019, tore it down to nothing inside, and started over," said Dunleavy, who fought through a broken leg and ankle and a blood clot suffered while visiting Ireland to remodel the home and mix in a November 2019 wedding. "I have just the spot for the framed card, envelope and the $10 to go.''
Dunleavy refuses to take a shot at the tardiness of a piece of mail that had to travel only eight blocks and took 12 years to do it.
"Just glad it got to my parents' house,'' she said. "Perfect timing as far as I'm concerned."
And heaven-sent.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com