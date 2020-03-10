Heaven-sent: Moline native receives birthday card 12 years after grandparents mailed it

The original postmark on the envelope was Sept. 3, 2008, two days before Dunleavy's Sept. 5 birthday. The envelope that arrived recently had another Quad-Cities postmark on it, leaving all parties involved wondering how, what, why, when, who?

A representative of the Moline Post Office said a number of things could have happened to the letter.

"It falls off a sorting table into an area you don't see, gets stuck in or under a machine and is not visible,'' said John Granados, on-duty supervisor at the Moline office. "What's amazing is it was processed again and made its way to the person it was intended for. I've been doing this several years, and this is a new one for me.''

Dunleavy doesn't care how it found her, only that it did.

"I was at the University of Iowa and not a dime to my name at that time,'' said the Alleman High School grad, who began her career working locally for the Milan-based Group O company.

"And my grandparents were kind enough to send me money on my birthday. Do you know what $10 would have bought me 12 years ago? It was so cute, too, they put the little Marv and Agnes Wiebel address stamp on the corner and mailed it. They put thought into it, because they mailed it — and to my parents' address, no less.''