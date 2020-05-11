I now have Jack Nicholson hair, so I have tossed in the towel

* Nothing's changed. Aunt Becky is still going to jail.

* Ninety percent of gym members have no idea their respective gyms are closed.

* I know I'm not the only one that secretly holds onto the handle above the door when riding with a teenager. Come on you're out there.

* Let's shut down Walmart, Menards and Home Depot for seven weeks and give small businesses locally a go at making a few bucks. How 'bout it?

* Tater tots are mis-understood; have been for years.

* No one ever used the word "zoom" before this mess, now we can't have a conversation without it.

* It's interesting how my son laughs at everything I say when he is low on cash.

* At my age, getting "too big for my britches'' means something much different than it did 40 years ago.

* Once you reach 60, you automatically text with your fore finger.

* We all should send our property tax bills to the next celebrity that comes on TV and tells us: "We are all in this together.''

* You are never too old to talk into a fan. Hey, you walk past my office at your own risk.