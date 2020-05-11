I now have Jack Nicholson hair, so I have tossed in the towel

To the best of my knowledge:
* I live for the day when I can avoid people on my own terms.
* I don't work at work, so why would I want to work from home?
* I was kind enough to give my wife a 1,000-piece puzzle for Mother's Day and she returned the favor by giving me a list of nursing homes for me to choose from.
* I officially have Jack Nicholson's hair from "Anger Management.'' That's it, I'm out.
* The three symptoms of laziness are....
* We all have that one friend we greet with a swear-word insult.
* "Irony'' is the opposite of "wrinkly.'' (A lady at the place where I stop to get my wake-up soda every morning). It was hard to hear her through her mask.
* Show me a wine snob and I'll show you a dude who snitched on everyone in high school.
* NBC's "Council of Dads" is a great TV show, but I cannot get past the chef's really bad hairpiece and the doctor who supposedly played football at Duke, but throws a football worse than my youngest sister.
* "This old thing'' apparently is not the correct way to introduce your mother-in-law. Who knew?
* It's too bad Kristin Cavallari had to find out Jay Cutler's a hemorrhoid after they got married and had kids.
* Nothing's changed. Aunt Becky is still going to jail.
* Ninety percent of gym members have no idea their respective gyms are closed.
* I know I'm not the only one that secretly holds onto the handle above the door when riding with a teenager. Come on you're out there.
* Let's shut down Walmart, Menards and Home Depot for seven weeks and give small businesses locally a go at making a few bucks. How 'bout it?
* Tater tots are mis-understood; have been for years.
* No one ever used the word "zoom" before this mess, now we can't have a conversation without it.
* It's interesting how my son laughs at everything I say when he is low on cash.
* At my age, getting "too big for my britches'' means something much different than it did 40 years ago.
* Once you reach 60, you automatically text with your fore finger.
* We all should send our property tax bills to the next celebrity that comes on TV and tells us: "We are all in this together.''
* You are never too old to talk into a fan. Hey, you walk past my office at your own risk.
* The best news of the week was Steve "Peaches'' Long, the un-crowned mayor of Milan, returning home after a lengthy pneumonia-related, lung-crippling stint in the hospital. Peaches, folks, was in bad shape -- knocking-on-St. Peter's-door bad -- but, like always, he rallied. When God was making the "Good Dude'' mold, he had Peaches and his sense of humor in mind. Now, though, with his recovery, no duck blind or out-of-bounds area on a golf course is safe.
Note: For all of the assumption-making armchair medical pros out there, Long was tested three times for the coronavirus and all three came back negative.
