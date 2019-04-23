Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates during the Hawkeyes' regional women's college basketball game against North Carolina State. Gustafson, an All-American and No. 17 pick in the recent WNBA draft, will be holding an autograph session to benefit the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Davenport's Black & Gold Shop, 102 East Kimberly Road.
AP
Hallee is a client of the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities.
Because of area flooding, three of the center's major spring fundraisers have been set aside. If and when they will come to life is Mother Nature's guess.
Because it is an organization that is dependent on grants and fundraising, the CTC, which has served the Quad-Cities for 70 years, is walking a financial tightrope.
But help is on the way.
Megan Gustafson, a University of Iowa All-American who was arguably the top women's basketball player in college hoops this past season, is stepping up. The No. 17 pick in the recent WNBA draft, who led the Hawkeyes to an Elite 8 appearance, will sign autographs from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Davenport's Black & Gold Shop, 102 E. Kimberly Road.
All proceeds from autographed items bought by customers will benefit the CTC.
"We lost our Spring Scrabble Social Ride in April, and we will lose our high school bass fishing tournament in May and our First Step Riverfront 5K in May, all because of flooding,'' said Angie Peterson, CTC CEO/president. "We are talking about funds that represent in the neighborhood of 300 units of service to our kiddos. We have reached a critical stage for the overall well-being of the center.''
Gustafson, a three-time All-American at Iowa, became the fourth player in Division I history to score 1,000 points in a season.
A four-year starter for Coach Lisa Bluders' Hawkeyes, Gustafson holds nearly every offensive record in Iowa women's basketball. She was a finalist for the 2019 Leslie Award, given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, as well as the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Wade Trophy, the John Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
In March, state senators in Iowa introduced a resolution to honor the Iowa great “for her outstanding academic and college basketball career at the University of Iowa.”
Senators Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, and Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, brought Senate Resolution 14 to life to honor Gustafson, who was also named the 2018-19 ESPNW college basketball Player of the Year.
"Megan is an inspiration to so many,'' Peterson said while sharing a break with CTC client Hallee, a 6-year-old born at 34 weeks.
Hallee was diagnosed with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, and her family was told she would never walk.
Thanks to therapy and determination, Hallee proved them wrong and did walk in her first year. She then developed kidney reflux and suffered a series of painful infections for a period of four years.
But in the past 12 months, Hallee — with help from CTC therapists — has made great strides. She walks, rides a therapy bike and is doing things physically doctors never believed she would.
"It's key for us to continue to help create success stories like Hallee,'' Peterson said. "Jeff Collins, who owns the Black & Gold Shops, has long been amazing to us and is again stepping forward to help.
"I don't know a female basketball hopeful or young athlete — male or female — that has not been moved to be better after watching Megan. We are so lucky she understands our mission.''