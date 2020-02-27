JOHN MARX: Hurray for fish frys! Let's hear it for the old-fashioned fundraisers!

Sports teams often carved their financial niche in the world by hosting taco suppers or car washes in warm weather. This might be stretching the truth a bit, but I swear that in the early 1990s, the Black Hawk College baseball team, under the watchful eye of coach Gary Huber, held a weekly taco supper for about three years. I'd be willing to wager Moline's Seton Catholic School holds the world's record for most spaghetti suppers.

And that's OK. There's a place for these shindigs, even today.

The simple fundraiser was always easy to bring to life. It didn't cost much for the ingredients; plenty of volunteer labor was available; and a willing audience always could be found. Sadly, all three have taken a hit. Food costs are nuts these days; the number of available volunteers is down; and the audience is not as willing as it once was.

Fundraising has take on a new edge. Schools and service clubs now have galas and golf outings, or they hustle assorted big-ticket items in order to raise funds.

And that's OK, too.

I know some of you are still out there. I know there is a place for the fish frys, the taco and spaghetti suppers, and the beauty of three pancakes and a patty of sausage at 7:30 a.m. and a Tums antacid tablet at 11.

Sadly, though, I don't know for how long.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.