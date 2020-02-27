JOHN MARX: Hurray for fish frys! Let's hear it for the old-fashioned fundraisers!

When I leave work on Friday, I'll cross the Government Bridge, catch Rock Island's 5th Avenue, and roll all the way to Alleman Catholic High School. There, I'll "catch'' some fish at the Alleman Booster Club's annual fish fry.
Hey, it's Friday; it's Lent; I'm Catholic; and it's one of the many simple fundraisers I have supported for decades.
Today's sermonette is not just a bump for the Alleman Booster Club, which, like all high school booster clubs, serves as the life's blood of the school. No, today's offering is more general — a recognition of the beauty of the simple fundraiser. Events like these may seem silly to some and hokey to others, but we all need them now and then.
They still have a place.
Sadly, taco suppers, spaghetti dinners, bake sales, Friday fish frys and the simple fundraising granddaddy of them all — pancake breakfasts — just don't have the zing they used to have.
Time was, a service club — Kiwanis, Rotary, Jaycees, Optimist, Knights of Columbus, Masons or another — could bust out a pancake breakfast and clear $750 or a $1,000-plus for a cause. Organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legions and the ever-reliable Davenport Knights of Columbus always have made their buildings available to people wanting to give back.
You have free articles remaining.
I know they still do.
Sports teams often carved their financial niche in the world by hosting taco suppers or car washes in warm weather. This might be stretching the truth a bit, but I swear that in the early 1990s, the Black Hawk College baseball team, under the watchful eye of coach Gary Huber, held a weekly taco supper for about three years. I'd be willing to wager Moline's Seton Catholic School holds the world's record for most spaghetti suppers.
And that's OK. There's a place for these shindigs, even today.
The simple fundraiser was always easy to bring to life. It didn't cost much for the ingredients; plenty of volunteer labor was available; and a willing audience always could be found. Sadly, all three have taken a hit. Food costs are nuts these days; the number of available volunteers is down; and the audience is not as willing as it once was.
Fundraising has take on a new edge. Schools and service clubs now have galas and golf outings, or they hustle assorted big-ticket items in order to raise funds.
And that's OK, too.
I know some of you are still out there. I know there is a place for the fish frys, the taco and spaghetti suppers, and the beauty of three pancakes and a patty of sausage at 7:30 a.m. and a Tums antacid tablet at 11.
Sadly, though, I don't know for how long.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com