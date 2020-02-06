JOHN MARX: Iowa is a nice place to live, but it cannot caucus straight

The only thing that didn't happen Monday was Florida — the "hanging chad" capital of the world — volunteering to help count Iowa caucus votes.
By the time today's offering reaches you, the caucus race between Pete "Beaver Cleaver'' Buttigieg and Bernie "The Great-Uncle Who Came to Stay and Never Left'' Sanders may have been decided.
And Jennifer Aniston might just knock on my door tonight.
After 16 years of living in the "We can't drive in the right lane on the interstate" state, I checked out the caucuses for only the second time earlier this week.
It must be noted, I exercise my right to vote. I'm from Illinois, so I vote early and I vote often. I used to be a Chicago ward committeeman for three Illinois cemeteries, that's how much I like to vote.
Just kidding, Illinois. Hey, wanna borrow a few bucks?
Assigned to cover caucuses on Monday, I was excited about getting the chance to see how Iowa disperses its 49 delegates.
I tried to understand the system by which delegates are chosen — a first alignment, followed by a second, then the number of spoken-for candidates divided by ... Blah, blah, blah. It made my head spin, like an evening talking pre-calculus with my son and estate taxes with my wife.
I was lost.
My Monday began with a stop at precinct D-22 at Davenport's Wilson Elementary. Things went smoothly with the 101 gathered there. Uncle Bernie appeared to be that group's choice.
That was my mistake, thinking "smooth'' and "caucus'' could go together, that you could trust a hard-to-navigate app to tabulate votes. Who knew the race to be first in something besides corn — that's not a knock — would leave Iowans embarrassed worldwide.
Stop No. 2 was the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, where 11 precincts were doing business.
Hello, chaos.
"I swear it's the Russians,'' a 20-something said as I walked in.
Russians? Was the President in town?
Signs were scattered. It was hot and congested. Shouts from one precinct ran into shouts from another. Hundreds of students from a Chicago area high school running about did not calm the situation.
I'd like to read the papers those students wrote for their civics class: MY NIGHT AT THE IOWA CAUCUS: MAYBE THEY SHOULD HAVE USED THE PONY EXPRESS?
After watching precinct leaders work to make sense of the night, I tossed in the towel, hoping to get a word with Elesha Gayman, the chair of the Scott County Democratic Party.
I'd watched Gayman handle the process early in the night, but at this point she was in lockdown, working with others to tabulate votes. I felt for Gayman and others who were tireless in their efforts to make the night work.
Sadly, it did not.
And so it began — the jokes, the swipes and the finger-pointing. A lot of money was left in this state, a caveat of being first.
I was told three weeks ago the Joe Biden campaign bus got lost between Dyersville and Dubuque — an almost impossible thing to do.
Who knew that would be an indication of things to come?
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.