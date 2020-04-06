JOHN MARX: Late-night drives getting us both through the hard times

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is 10:07 p.m. on a recent Thursday and the 16-year-old and I — like we've done every night for a week — head for the garage.

"Your ride or mine?,'' he asks of me, playing it large, like I'm not the one who pays for both.

"Lets take yours tonight,'' I say, before going over our checklist of his phone, my wallet — my wallet is always involved — a couple bottles of water and plenty of: "I did a lot of dumb things as a kid, but times were different then,'' responses to questions he will soon ask about my youth.

Each night, my son and I take a drive. It's a combination being bored out of our skulls, a chance to catch up, but a safe (I'm sure someone will find fault with it) way for he and I to get past the boredom of fighting the coronavirus. There are only so many push-ups, sit ups, squats, dips, lunges, swings and long snaps one (him) can make in a day.

With gas prices at $1.39 per gallon where I live, a figure I once told my son he would never see go below $2.25 in his lifetime, our nightly drives are cost-effective in our eyes.