JOHN MARX: Musing about razors, pretzels and Pelosi

Out of thousands of entries, Rock Island's 2019 yearbook is one of only six yearbooks in Illinois to be selected for Herff Jones' national "best-of'' publication portfolio.

Some 477 schools were chosen across multiple categories. The yearbooks were judged by an independent company that consists of industry experts on various design and storytelling elements — from themes to covers to features. Rock Island was chosen as one of the best for the Innovation category and was honored earlier this month by Herff Jones.