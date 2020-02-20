JOHN MARX: Passion for music, fans, a driving force behind Great White's Mark Kendall

If it wasn't for those people who come out to enjoy a Great White concert, Kendall said the struggles — both band and personal over the past four decades — might have gotten best of him.

"I still feel a connection to the fans; we have an amazing and loyal base,'' Kendall said. "From the 60-year-old to the 16-year-old and the 40-somethings, they motivate me to give it my all every night. The fans have to hold a special place in your heart or you are doing this for the wrong reason.''

That belief is why Great White is unique. Unlike most bands, if a crowd wants more, Great White will play. If someone wants a band photo post-concert, you can expect that photo to be taken. If a fan wants to chat or get an autograph, the band members — especially Kendall — make sure it happens. Few are as fan-friendly as Great White.

"Personally, I use it to gauge to see how we/I did,'' Kendall, a huge Los Angeles Dodger baseball fan, said of the post-concert interaction. "I ask the fans how we/I did. I want feedback and I want them to know — personally — I appreciate them being there. When I ran into a bunch of 20-somethings in Sweden not too long ago, they were dressed like we did in the 1980s. I was seriously touched by that. Performers need to realize you and your music has had an impact.''

And the future?

"Today has been a pretty good day,'' Kendall said from his Southern California home. "You deal with the rest as it comes. I'm grateful for all I have.''

