JOHN MARX: Passion for music, fans, a driving force behind Great White's Mark Kendall

You want to ask, but you cannot. Your word is your bond.
The only way you were allowed to talk to Mark Kendall, the guitar-playing legend from the band Great White, was by honoring the only interview request he makes.
Out of respect to those who died, those who were injured and their respective families, you aren't allowed to ask about that fateful night almost 17 years ago to the day, when fire claimed 100 lives during a Great White concert on Feb. 20, 2003, at the Station nightclub in West Warwick, R.I.
More than 200 more were seriously injured in the blaze that was sparked by the band's pyrotechnic display, which ignited flammable acoustic foam in the nightclub's walls and ceiling. The fire also claimed the life of Kendall's band mate Ty Longley.
So you chat about everything else with Kendall, an engaging, personable sort, a man you come to realize is grateful for all that he has.
Kendall talked openly about how he got sober 11 years ago — after several failed attempts. He talked at length about a Facebook sober group with 121 members, people he shares inspiration with each day.
"I had been to rehab, made it two years sober once, and then drank,'' Kendall said in a 25-minute phone conversation on Feb. 19, one day before the 17th anniversary of the Station fire.
Kendall and Great White, now in the middle of successful tour, will play the Events Center at Jumer's Casino & Hotel, Rock Island, on Friday, Feb. 28, the band's third sold-out show in two months.
"So on Nov. 1, 2008, I got honest with myself, got sober for myself and no one else, and was finally honest in my approach,'' Kendall added. "I have been sober ever since. It's still a one-day-at-a-time thing, but finally — after all these years — I'm comfortable in my own skin.''
You have free articles remaining.
In 2020, Great White includes Kendall (guitar); Michael Lardie (guitar, keyboards); Audie Desbrow (drums); Scott Snyder (bass); and Mitch Malloy (vocals). Malloy, a huge talent, served as the lead singer of Van Halen in the midst of a Sammy Hagar-David Lee Roth dispute.
Great White's arsenal of songs includes the Grammy-nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit "Once Bitten, Twice Shy.'' Other Great White hits include "Rock Me,'' "Mista Bone,'' "Save Your Love,'' "House of Broken Love,'' and "Lady Red Light.'' The band has sold over 11 million albums worldwide; has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, and two platinum albums; and clocked the top of MTV four times.
"I had no backup plan,'' Kendall said of that day at age 14 when he began taking his guitar everywhere with him, deciding music was to be his path in life.
"I had no alternate option — just music until I died,'' Kendall said with a chuckle. "It's how I looked at it then, and it's how I look at it now. I've been consumed — obsessed if you will — by music, not only the stuff we have brought to the table, but the music of others. I used to walk down the street from the house and pay $1 or $2 to see Van Halen play when I was 14. I was also consumed by the great Carlos Santana.''
If it wasn't for those people who come out to enjoy a Great White concert, Kendall said the struggles — both band and personal over the past four decades — might have gotten best of him.
"I still feel a connection to the fans; we have an amazing and loyal base,'' Kendall said. "From the 60-year-old to the 16-year-old and the 40-somethings, they motivate me to give it my all every night. The fans have to hold a special place in your heart or you are doing this for the wrong reason.''
That belief is why Great White is unique. Unlike most bands, if a crowd wants more, Great White will play. If someone wants a band photo post-concert, you can expect that photo to be taken. If a fan wants to chat or get an autograph, the band members — especially Kendall — make sure it happens. Few are as fan-friendly as Great White.
"Personally, I use it to gauge to see how we/I did,'' Kendall, a huge Los Angeles Dodger baseball fan, said of the post-concert interaction. "I ask the fans how we/I did. I want feedback and I want them to know — personally — I appreciate them being there. When I ran into a bunch of 20-somethings in Sweden not too long ago, they were dressed like we did in the 1980s. I was seriously touched by that. Performers need to realize you and your music has had an impact.''
And the future?
"Today has been a pretty good day,'' Kendall said from his Southern California home. "You deal with the rest as it comes. I'm grateful for all I have.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.