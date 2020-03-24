JOHN MARX: Social distancing is not the end of the world

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In extending my hand, I realized I violated the six-feet rule of social distancing and was headed toward an even bigger violation if the person before me shook out-stuck paw.

Whew!!!

Social distancing is hard, especially if you live in hand-shaking, fist-bumping world like me. In two weeks, social distancing — limiting large groups of people coming together, closing buildings, canceling events and limiting personal contact — has become an international catch-all phrase.

Do we, those of us surrounded by the coronavirus, have a grasp of the importance of social distancing?

By my observation, no.

I asked medical professionals Dr. Steve Kopp and Janet Hill about social distancing as well as the anxiety of isolation. Hill is the CEO of the Rock Island County Health Department and and Dr. Kopp is the director of Genesis Psychology Associates.

"We can still be social, yet keep a safe distance from those around us as we battle the coronavirus. Unexpected stress and change can significantly undermine our sense of control," Kopp said.