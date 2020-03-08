JOHN MARX: Vote for Sanders -- as long as it's Barry, Deion or Colonel

You have free articles remaining.
To the best of my knowledge:
- A coffeehouse Phi Beta Kappa said: "I'd vote for Barry, Deion and Colonel Sanders before I'd vote for Bernie.''
- Due to character flaws way beyond my control, I will continue to arrive late for all important obligations — save for church — in my life.
- Though I've been guilty of using it to appease my lifelong addiction to kettle corn, the beauty of a farmers market is lost on me.
- I knew I should have bought stock in Purell.
- "Can I ask you a question?" is the one question you never want to be asked. So said the guy in the booth next to me at the Milan Happy Joe's.
- "Grey's Anatomy" is still on TV?
- Tony Romo is a much better announcer than he ever was a quarterback.
- Bill Renk retired recently after decades of being the face of and spokesperson for Jumer's Casino in Rock Island. Few have had the positive impact on our communities that Renk did. He was tireless in his promotion of Jumer's and the Quad-Cities. If anyone deserves a break from 12-to-14-hour working days, it's him.
- Priceless is the look on the face of a waiter, fast-food counter person or electronics sales dude when you ask if you are being up-sold.
- I woke at 5 a.m. by accident and realized there were people purposely up and exercising at that time. I went back to sleep to average things out.
- No virus has the body-damaging power of a deep-fried chicken thing from KFC, surrounded by two glazed doughnuts. Instant heart lock.
- "Sweet Caroline'' has to be the No. 1 sing-along song of all time.
- There is a toaster-setting conspiracy going on in my house.
- Wind sucks.
- The leveling of the vacant Oscar Mayer plant on Davenport's West River Drive is overdue.
- The dude who said our beds are most comfortable the 30 seconds before we have to get up and start the day is onto something.
- Tulsi Gabbard is running for president? I'm sorry, who is Tulsi Gabbard?
- Alleman High School passed the $200,000 mark for Dance Marathon dollars raised to fight for children stricken with cancer. This is the school's seventh year of being involved.
- Obviously Joe Biden does not believe in the three-knockdown rule.
- Did we ever stop and think about how many people could have been fed and housed with the money Michael Bloomberg wasted on silly TV ads?
- The ridiculous price of a hotel room is lost on me.
- Pat Naab, who passed away last week at age 59, was a caring man of deep faith, but his sense of humor is what drew people to him. I knew him as the younger, annoying and protective brother of three —sisters I had a crush on at one time or another growing up. Those tales, though, are for another time. What impressed me most was his ability to fight a dastardly disease with grace, faith and laughter. He will be missed.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com