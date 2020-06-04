MARX: 40 years of educational gratitude: Debra Singley gets heartfelt sendoff

"I think the world of him and his family,'' Singley said of the Nelsons."Logan has a special place in my heart.''

To her peers and and the countless students she guided through a variety of jobs in education, Singley is kind, thoughtful, understanding and a die-hard advocate for young people. She possesses a great sense of humor, was compassionate about her mission as an educator and has always placed a premium on family.

Singley is, however, a poor detective.

"I'm in the building blowing up balloons for the celebration and she has no idea it's for us and the students to say goodbye and tell her how much she means to us,'' said Kristi Loy, a fellow Camelot administrator. ''She's brilliant, but she actually believed me when I told her I was blowing up balloons for the administration lunch we were having. She fell for it.''

As masked-and-gloved Camelot staffers passed out wrapped Olde Town Bakery cookies, Singley met every car, accepted cards, photos, drawn pictures and well-wishes. After giving 40 years to guiding the needs of young people — many along the way with special needs and understanding — her first retirement objective is simple.