Marx: A captivating blend of soul and blues, a dash of gravel and a tinge of country.

The voice ... Oh, that voice.

A captivating blend of soul and blues, a dash of gravel and a tinge of country.

Hear it once and you’ll know it forever. A hint of Janis, a splash of Ethridge and an unapologetic mix of Reba, Aretha and Clarkson. It has captivated audiences for four decades.

Phyllis Wethington’s pipes will make an old man blush and buckle a young man’s knees.

At age 58, Wethingon, of the band "Phyllis and The Sharks," remains a devoted wife and mom, a doting grandmother and "Aunt Phyll" to hundreds. The band she fronts is still in demand, just like it has been the past 40 years.

Its run, however, as a four-sometimes-five-person act, is drawing to a close.

It must be noted, that this is not a retirement sermonette, just notice that Gary and Phyllis Wethington are celebrating 40 years of making great music. And downsizing permanently to one shark. For the good of all involved.

The Wethingtons are going acoustic, working in 2023 and beyond as "Phyllis and One Shark," instead of a four-person show.

There is no breakup, just longtime friends doing other things.

"All is good," Phylllis Wethington said, peering out from her sunglasses.

On a gorgeous, sun-kissed June day, "Aunt Phyll" is playing host — like always — to a gaggle of related and non-related youngsters at her Rock Island home, all enjoying the spoils of her swimming pool.

"The guys in the band have other bands they play with, and they are amazing," the forever-humble Phyllis Wethington said of local music legends Jason Crapnell (guitar) and Jim VanHyfte (drums). "We love them like family. Jim’s been with us for six years and Jason the last three. If we started working together 20 years ago, we’d still be together.

"Gary and I are going to do the acoustic thing," Wethington added. "Those guys play in other bands and go out of their way to be with us, which I cannot tell you how much we appreciate. We are to a point where we don’t want to take three hours setting up, then perform — and we love that — then tear down. Gary plays the guitar, I sing, play the ukulele and harmonica and we engage with the crowd with the acoustic show. Simple, and at our age, it’s better. No four hours of singing and running around. It’s exhausting."

Time was, though, it was full blast.

Practice — in the Wethington’s Rock Island home — was three nights a week. Performing was always two — and many times three — nights as well. That’s setting up, playing four hours, tearing down, unwinding from the gig and hoping at some point to find some rest.

"Could not have been done without my parents," Phyllis Wethington said of her late mom and dad, Dick and Phyllis Viren. "With our three kids, they were willing to let them be with them on nights we played. Amazing people my mom and dad. But, the minute the kids were awake, it didn’t matter if we got home at 5 (a.m.) and it was 6 (a.m.), they called to come get them. My sisters were also huge helps."

Along the band’s successful path, Phyllis and the Sharks opened for the likes of the great Dave Mathews (Col Ballroom), Slaughter and Firehouse (before huge crowds at Moline’s Riverfest) and The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and also performed at the legendary B.B. King’s birthday bash.

Phyllis Wethington was part of Nashville’s "You Can Be a Star," was Oil Magazine’s "Vocalist of the Year" and was offered a job by late country legend Mickey Gilley. After seeing her work, Gilley offered Wethington a spot in Branson, Mo., taking up residence at Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theater as one of his full-time backup singers. Through four band names, Phyllis and the Sharks has played over 2,000 shows in 40 years.

In 1999, Phyllis Wethington collaborated with the legendary Ellis Kell and master musician Nate Nicholson to produce the "Let Loose" album. The 11-song CD featured chart-worthy hits, "I was wrong," "He’s Mine" and "Blues For Janis." "I was Wrong," is a Phyllis Wethington favorite.

"She has the ability to be great," Gary Wethington said of his wife, noting in the "old" days, they would mix cassette tapes and take them — personally — to club owners to showcase their abilities. "She did the Nashville thing at my urging. She did all the stuff that could have taken her to the next level because I asked. But she had a career (with Rock Island County) here, was raising kids and was happy with her life. She didn’t need the next level."

Phylllis Wethington says her accession into the bright stage lights of a legendary singing career, happened out of want rather than need. She wanted some of the fun her older boyfriend was having playing in a band.

"Gary was already in a band (Tri-Power); I wasn’t old enough to get into those places and I didn’t want him having all the fun without me," she said, drawing an eye roll and a belly laugh of her husband of 40 years (August). "Do the math. He is 64 and I’m 58. I had a better chance of getting in places if I was with the band."

Gary Wethington says the band’s path took off the day Phyllis Wethington told the group she was better than its lead singer.

“We were singing an AC/DC song, 'You Shook Me All Night Long,' and Phyllis said she could do better," Gary Wethington said. "And she did. And she has. She is amazing."

Reflecting on 40 years of making music brings a smile to the faces of Gary and Phyllis Wethington. They recall friend Tommy Willis’ wedding reception at the IBEW Hall in Rock Island as their first gig together. The fee for the evening was paid in cold beer, a memory that brings a huge smile to Gary’s face.

"That was fun," Phylllis said of gig No. 1. "There have been crazy nights as well. We had our light guy get hit with a beer bottle in Clinton (Iowa). I rode in the ambulance to the hospital with him. We were performing at a parachute group’s outing in Bourbonnais, Ill., and before you knew it there were 20 naked men and women on stage dancing. Those people sure knew how to have a good time."

Phyllis Wethington lauds the Q-C music scene, saying there is none better, especially since the pandemic let up enough to allow bands to return to local stages. She says longtime vocalist Julie McFarland taught her about vocal prep and says her daughter, Whitni, could be a force nationally — if she desired — because of her ability to sing and capture a crowd.

"Since COVID, music locally is flourishing," she said. "That’s so cool in so many ways. So many musicians are employed by just doing music. That’s awesome. You used to have to bring your own crowd to places and now those places have crowds in place. Julie was great to me, just super. She is still singing in Florida. And Whitni, well, she has her own career, but she is a far better singer than me. She was on stage first at age 3. She just has it all, but doesn’t want or need the life."

With that, Phyllis Wethington smiles and excuses herself. "Aunt Phyll" to the little ones and one of the iconic music voices in local band history must prepare lunch for those enjoying a morning dip.

"Now, this is the life," she said. "This is what it’s about."

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.