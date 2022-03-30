MARX: A fond farewell to Alleman's Don George

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I was a coach’s nightmare.

My ego was the size of Montana. I could not manage the slightest hint of failure and my off-the-field habits were beyond horrible. I made life hell for a litany of fine men through the years.

In my early days, I had one football and one baseball coach I fell in line with simply because they scared the bejeezus out of me. I also had one baseball coach — a caring man with a brilliant baseball mind who would later have a hand in saving my life — that I could not get along with. He tried everything and it wasn’t until later in life that I understood or appreciated how he bent over backward on my behalf. Today he is a friend whose advice I often seek.

And then there was "DG,: Coach Don George. The best of them all.

DG left us recently at age 87, leaving behind his amazing bride of 63 years, Rose, five sons, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a sister, Pat, and a bevy of friends who loved his company.

I never called him DG to his face, but everyone called him that. From the first day I met him, DG, for some reason, reached me.

You can put a tag on whatever it was, but when he spoke, I listened. There were others — oddballs like me and straight-line types — who responded to DG’s coaching, whether it be at the youth level, high school, college or during summer at the semi-pro level.

His background as a great athlete earned him immediate credit. DG was a standout quarterback at Alleman High School (1952 graduate) and an even better pitcher, who would star on the mound at Western Illinois University before coming home to Alleman to teach and coach.

You knew DG knew the ins and outs and X's and O's of whatever sport he was coaching (he was also a tremendous American history teacher). For three decades, he left a positive impression on the Alleman community, teaching a variety of subjects, often coaching three sports, and even serving as the school’s athletic director.

DG was Alleman’s head baseball coach from 1958-61, head football coach from ’66-69 and served as an assistant in football, basketball and baseball during his time there.

In my heart of hearts, I believe DG saved his best for those of us a shade to the right of center. More importantly, he knew and understood individual personalities. He was a disciplinarian who knew when to tighten the reins but also when to pull them back.

While others coached the group — and DG did well handling the masses — his approach to the hard-to-reach dude was where he really shined. I mean, who lets his standout college shortstop sleep off the previous night under a tree during a summer semi-pro doubleheader in Fort Madison, Iowa?

DG did.

It must be noted, DG was the father of five boys. That’s right, five. All fine men and all different from each other, which I believe helped DG in his coaching.

There were times I’m sure, with five sons, that it was hot-and-cold and running crazy at his Rock Island home, nestled safely behind what used to be St. Anthony’s Hospital. Apparently when raising five boys, it is best to have a hospital close by. I always thought that's why DG and Rose, a nurse and truly a saint on so many fronts, lived where they did.

I also believe having to corral five different spirits in his own house — yeah, that’s a safe way of putting it — allowed DG to see that the lines with other young people could at times be blurred.

This I know: He was easier on me than his own. He had to be.

I loved DG.

Mind you, DG was flawed — we all are — but he could see beyond our flaws to bring out our best. DG was a man of faith, who never — and I cannot emphasize this enough — saw color or stature. If you wanted to play, he would give you the chance. If you could play, he made sure you did. He had no time for the politics that got in the way of doing right.

DG and Rose worked hard to feed, cloth, educate and house their family, but it was never easy. You marveled that there was always room at their table for one more and there was always an extra pillow and a blanket and a spot to rest your head in their basement.

DG was not immune to tragedy. He buried one son, Greg, far too soon; had one son injured severely in a car accident (Tim); and lost a grandson, Garrett, who was just beginning to make his mark on the world.

I cannot imagine the family’s pain.

For three decades, DG — and his two favorite slogans: "Wake up and smell the coffee," and "Hey, hey, this is the way it’s gonna be," were part of the teaching and coaching fabric at Alleman High School and St. Ambrose College.

But finally, after years of dedicating himself to students and athletes at Alleman and athletes at St. Ambrose, DG and Rose, a true 24-karat gem, shifted to Florida, where he would teach and coach and she would continue her career as a nurse. Finally, after sacrificing for years, DG was going to be compensated fairly for his abilities.

One of the blessings of raising one’s family locally was there would be occasion for DG and Rose to make their way back from Florida to the Quad-Cities. Many times over the years I was fortunate enough to pick his brain about coaching, about life and about fatherhood. It was always a treat to be regaled with stories from the past when DG made his way back home.

DG loved to talk. And talk. And talk.

He was one of the first people to stop and chat just days after my son was born 18 years ago. And each time we would talk in the years following, he would ask about him, my bride, my job and wonder when I was going to replace his old black Alleman hat with a newer model. Of course there would be subtle jabs about the many dumb things I did growing up. He always knew more than he ever let on.

"He/they (kids) will make mistakes," he said the day he met my son, who was just 8 days old. "Time goes fast. Just make make sure you tell him you love him."

Love ya, DG. Farewell, Coacher.

Thanks. Not only from me, but from the many who made it hard for others, but always found it safe — and fair — with you.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.

