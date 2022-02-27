MARX: A grateful nation (and a dumb kid) thank Burnie Sutter for his service

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Go to Kenny’s (tire service) and ask Burnie to put four new tires on your car,’’ my late father said to me, a cash-strapped teenager, who did not have the funds needed to put new rubber on his ride.

Note: This is not the proper setting to reveal why I was in need of four new tires.

“I’ll be down later today (to pay),’’ my father continued, too busy to be angry. “Make sure you ask for Burnie.’’

He was specific in his orders for me to deal with Burnie Sutter.

Following orders, I asked for Burnie upon arriving at the Moline-based auto shop. The man who assisted me was in fact the trusted Burnie my father spoke of. I told him my name, who my dad was and — without batting an eyelash — he took care of my car.

And me?

I had no idea a World War II hero was making sure I had new tires and he — this kind soul of a man who did not ask why all four of my tires were flat and the car arrived by flatbed wrecker — never gave it a second thought I would not be paying at the time of service. My dad’s word was good enough for him, something lost on many in today’s world.

Burnie passed recently at age 101, just two months shy of his 102nd birthday. A memorial gathering is set for Monday, Feb. 28, at Moline’s Elim Covenant Church beginning with a noon reception. A service honoring Burnie begins at 1 p.m. Military honors will be accorded at 2:30 p.m. at National Cemetery on the grounds of the Rock Island Arsenal.

After our first meeting, it would be decades until I would come to learn that Burnie from Kenny’s Tire was Burnette “Burnie’’ Sutter, a machine gunner with the 90th Infantry Division, 358th M Company under General George S. Patton during World War and that Sutter’s division earned the nickname "Tough Hombres.''

I would also learn the kind man at the tire shop, ever-dedicated to his faith and his church and who was everyone’s favorite neighbor for his 60 years in Moline, was part of the American D-Day landing on Utah Beach, at Normandy, and who fought many of the major battles across France and Germany, including the battle at Seves Island, Falaise Gap, Operation Cobra, and the Moselle River Crossing.

Burnie, I would learn, was known for manning his machine gun in the middle of the road in the battle to close the Falaise Pocket as German troops and panzer units tried to escape. He was, I would find in my research, one of first 50 men to liberate the Flossenburg concentration camp along the Czechoslovakia/Germany border.

Burnie Sutter, after chatting with those close to him, I learned was humble to a fault and deferred anytime someone wanted to talk about his contribution to saving our nation. I also learned the only reason Burnie left Moline for McKinney, Texas, was so he could better care for his amazing wife, Rozetta, the longtime face of Rock Island’s Hauberg Center, who was struggling with her health. Rozetta and Burnie were married for 63 years before her passing in 2006.

Our paths, Burnie’s and mine, would cross a few years back. Alexis Andres, the French general consul based in Houston, Texas, presented Burnie with the French Legion of Honor for his bravery during World War II.

The French Legion of Honor was the brainchild of Napoleon Bonaparte. It was established in 1802 to recognize soldiers in service to France. American veterans who fought in one of the four main campaigns of the liberation of France -- Normandy, Provence, Ardennes and Northern France -- are eligible to be decorated as knights of the Legion of Honor.

Burnie Sutter checked those boxes, yet downplayed his efforts. When people asked him about his service to his country, he simply said: “I was doing my job.’’

Other recipients of the French Legion of Honor Medal include Generals Dwight D. Eisenhower and Douglas MacArthur, Admiral Michael Mullen, and the institution of the United States Military Academy at West Point. Not bad company to keep.

For his 100th birthday, while a nation and his Texas community were battling a pandemic, Burnie received a 100-car (there were many more than 100) birthday tribute, was honored by the city of Frisco, Texas, and was recognized statewide with the flag that flew over the Texas state capitol on that day. Burnie also received articles of recognition from the Texas House and Senate. There were, according to published reports, hundreds in attendance that day to honor the 100 year-old war hero.

Today, friends and family will gather to pay tribute to a life lived through faith, done with love for family and a deep passion for his country.

That you, Burnie Sutter. From a community, a nation and a dumb kid you didn’t embarrass.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.

