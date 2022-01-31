Marx: A letter to a groundhog

Dearest Phillip:

Take no offense even though I’m sure you will, but I never thought I’d be dropping a note to an over-fed, over-hyped rat.

I’m sure someone will blame me for body-shaming you, Phillip. Blame is the most used word in the American vocabulary these days.

But I digress.

Phillip, being the hard-hitting — gotta-be-first — journalist I am, I’m hoping to get ahead of your appearance this week (Wednesday) and your telling/predicting whether we are in for six more weeks of this frozen-tundra crap or that spring is just around the corner.

Like the dude in the White House, I’m confused. Which is which? If you see your shadow, do we have six more weeks of winter or if it’s gray and overcast — and no shadow when you pop out Wednesday — are we in winter’s home stretch?

Seriously, Phillip, I don’t remember. Kind of like the last two presidents. One can’t remember and the other refuses to recall the events of the past 16 months.

But … since the world is sports-betting crazy these days, I have decided to lay some odds on your appearance.