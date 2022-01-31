Marx: A letter to a groundhog

Dearest Phillip:
Take no offense even though I’m sure you will, but I never thought I’d be dropping a note to an over-fed, over-hyped rat.
I’m sure someone will blame me for body-shaming you, Phillip. Blame is the most used word in the American vocabulary these days.
But I digress.
Phillip, being the hard-hitting — gotta-be-first — journalist I am, I’m hoping to get ahead of your appearance this week (Wednesday) and your telling/predicting whether we are in for six more weeks of this frozen-tundra crap or that spring is just around the corner.
Like the dude in the White House, I’m confused. Which is which? If you see your shadow, do we have six more weeks of winter or if it’s gray and overcast — and no shadow when you pop out Wednesday — are we in winter’s home stretch?
Seriously, Phillip, I don’t remember. Kind of like the last two presidents. One can’t remember and the other refuses to recall the events of the past 16 months.
But … since the world is sports-betting crazy these days, I have decided to lay some odds on your appearance.
I’m givin’ 3-to-1 you say you’ve had enough of what’s going on and you refuse to come out. Heck, no one would blame you if you didn’t show. Call it a contract dispute and issue a release saying you have tried to negotiate in good faith but leaders in Punxsutawney (Pa.) have refused to meet any of your contractual demands. Again, blame someone else.
Truth-be-told, Phillip, making an appearance is not worth your time or trouble.
For the record — the current stage of price-gouging — is costing you an extra 20% just to be you. If I’m getting smoked at the grocery store, I can't imagine what it's costing you — with working one day a year — to feed your family. God forbid you want to toss your bride and your little ones in the car — not a new one because they can’t build them — and enjoy a day away from your hole in the ground. That’s gonna cost you a ton more at the pump.
While I am on your side, Phillip, and I understand your popularity, your overall success record — like our 45th and 46th presidents — is not good. Since 1969, your weather-future forecasting success rate has been between 35 and 41%. Not bad if you are trying to hit a baseball and normal for local TV weather predictions. Your 41% accuracy rate makes you a king at the 3-pointer in the NBA, matches the winning percentage of most Chicago Bears head coaches, the number of city streets actually pothole free in the Quad-Cities and lands somewhere near the approval rating of our last two presidents. Better yet, the popular vote numbers (46%) Captain Combover received in the last two elections. One he WON and one he LOST.
Those numbers are not good for end-of-winter hopefuls like me.
Phillip, I don’t want to push you into anything, but if it were me, I'd stay in on Wednesday, put on some music and hang out. Just stay there so no one can blame you for the mess that awaits you if you go outside. Heck, Phillip, there isn’t even a baseball Spring Training to hang our warm-soon hearts on.
Just remember, Phillip …
If you stay in — and with the 3-to-1 odds I’m giving — I might slip you a little something for your trouble with our winnings.
Or … know that it’s an embarrassing mess out here and it’s not worth your time.
All the best,
JM
