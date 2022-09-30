MARX: A Quad-Cities book worth reading

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Today’s sermonette is biased. I’m a fan of the book’s subject and its author.

I was an ink-stained teammate of Jonathan Turner’s for decades. He harbors a tremendous flair for the written word and an uncanny gift that once he draws you into a story, he possesses the ability to keep you there until its end.

“Gifted’’ in describing his skill set, would not do him justice.

Have I mentioned Turner loves to write? If you want a thorough review of a local play, a musical recount from a concert’s first note to its last or thorough well-penned personality profile, JT will give you all of the above.

Seriously, his typing fingers don’t get loose until the 300-word mark.

Thorough, he is.

What’s unique about Turner's latest literary offering — “100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die,’’ — is each entry contains no more than 150 words about that particular entity.

I guarantee, Turner, a digital content reporter/producer for WHBF-TV, could have penned much more than 150 words about each of the 100 unique options he writes about.

And each word would be worth reading.

In the book, Turner’s second trip into the literary world, he guides us across a bevy of time-honored and unique outlets about the Quad-Cities but also shares a fresh and up-front perspective about a number of sites you might not be familiar with.

Raised in the Northeast, a classically trained musician, Turner has lived in the Quads going 30 years. He has covered the arts and entertainment as well as hard news and business in the area and brings to light something — a fact or nugget — you might not have known about each stop.

The book offers an objective gander of what a weekend visitor might see or try for the first time, something a vacationing family should experience or something those of us who have lived here a lifetime, trust as a go-to spot.

“The Q-C is truly a unique, beautiful region — not only because it’s the only part of the nation where the mighty Mississippi runs east to west, rather than north to south,” Turner says. “It’s as if the river needed to stop for a bit to take in the wondrous magnificence of the area.

“From spectacular riverfront trails to outstanding cuisine, a bountiful live music scene, tremendously varied museums and a growing, thriving theater community, the Quad-Cities has it all, and it won’t break your bank,’’ Turner added.

The hard-charging, ever-promoting group that is Visit Quad Cities — while looking for something to offer newcomers to, and lifers of, the area — sought Turner to author the book through its publisher, St. Louis-based Reedy Press.

A deal was struck in the summer of 2021, and Turner was given a May 2022 deadline, to which he met. The result is a great read about 100 cool offerings — food, entertainment, etc. — in a special place of 400,000 people.

“I put together the list based on firsthand knowledge, either having been to the places or known about all of them,’’ Turner said of the 100 outlets that made the book’s cut. “ I can’t say I have personally been to all 100, but pretty close, and know of their solid reputation.’’

As someone who located first — and then fell in love with the Quad-Cities and stayed to raise a family — Turner did admit to a favorite or two that made the book.

“It’s like the cliché of picking a favorite child, impossible to pick,’’ Turner said. “ I am very partial to Grape Life, Circa, Black Box, Ballet QC, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, the Redstone Room, and Exotic Thai, UP Skybar are among my favorites.

“It was a great honor and thrill to be able to do the book, and highlight all these wonderful places in the area, and be trusted by Visit QC to help tell the region’s story,’’ Turner added. “The area has grown and improved so much in the past 20 years, it’s simply staggering.’’

To purchase the book, go jptjersey63@gmail.com or 100ThingsQC.com. It is a read worthy of your time, authored by someone who knows, cares and appreciated all that is special about the Quads.