MARX: Aaron Judge might be the next best thing to Roger Maris

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A year ago my wife and I spent part of a weekend in Fargo, North Dakota.

We watched our son play football and visited the Roger Maris Museum. The museum visit was at my wife’s urging. She is a huge fan of Maris and knows more about the history of baseball than 99 percent of the so-called “experts.’’

It was a great call on her part.

To the uninformed, the late Roger Maris is the man who broke Babe Ruth’s home-run record in 1961, enduring all levels of hell en route to making baseball history. Maris hit 61 homers, breaking Ruth’s mark of 60 in a season.

Along the way, there were taunts from fans, an unruly press because Maris was painfully shy when talking about his exploits, a Yankees’ front office that did not cotton to an outsider being great in pinstripes, and Yankees’ and baseball fans shunning Maris at every turn. Mickey Mantle, the homegrown Yankee and American hero – if anyone – was to be the one who moved the Bambino to the side.

Heck, the commissioner of baseball, a longtime pall of The Babe, attached a ridiculous asterisk next to the record because Maris gained fame in 1962 games, while Ruth established the mark in a 154-game season.

Nonsense, all of it.

Maris breaking Ruth’s mark, might have been the most un-celebrated, yet greatest athletic achievement ever. If you have ever tried to hit a round ball with a round stick, you will understand.

Maris, to many of us, especially my bride of 27 years, remains the single-season home run champion in baseball. Same goes for the late Henry Aaron and his career home run mark of 755.

Neither player cheated.

As I pen this, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge is inching ever-so-close to breaking Maris's record of 61 home runs in a season. He is at 55 homers and is expected to hit 63 for the season.

I can live with what Judge is doing. More importantly, Mrs. Marx, Mr. Marises biggest fan is OK with what Judge is doing.

The 30-year-old Yankee outfielder is not a baseball star via modern chemistry. The so-called Maris record breakers and current holders, were.

As a nation, we may be close-minded fools over politics, but we are not baseball stupid. Steroids and the many variables of them, have their grubby mitts all over the baseball record book.

For those of you who will want to poke holes in this theory – if you can take time away from complaining about being a Republican or a Democrat – I know Mark McGwire (70) and Sammy Sosa (66) each broke Maris's record of 61 homers in 1998 and Barry Bonds went on to smash McGwire’s mark in 2001, going ya-ya 73 times.

Of that group, you have two admitted cheaters (McGwire and Bonds) and another (Sammy Sosa) continues to deny he took more than Flintstone vitamins to enhance his play. Only McGwire has stepped forward and come clean. Bonds’ “I didn’t know about the clear.’’ admission is hollow regarding an applied steroid cream. It’s safe to say that more than Sosa’s bat was corked during his career and Bonds’ body was filled with a bevy of syringed enhancers. McGwire already admitted he was juiced.

Even worse was Major League Baseball – with obvious cheating in front of it – turning a blind eye. We all did, me included. After the 1994 strike, fans avoided big league baseball in droves. McGwire and Sosa, in 1998, brought them back in droves thanks to modern chemistry. Two years later, Bonds, angry at others getting all the headlines, carved his own name into the phony record books. If you believe the three were clean when they shattered a record set three-plus decades earlier, check and see if Bonds, McGwire and Sosa have been enshrined in Cooperstown.

This is why Judge, if he manages to surpass the Maris mark of 61, should be looked upon as the all-time leader in home runs for a season. With respect to those who have gone before him, the game is harder today, by the pitcher's velocity alone. The average Major League fastball is 93.6, which – for those who don’t know – looks like an aspirin tablet coming at you with rise, spin or sink. In 1998, you could count the number of pitchers throwing 100 miles-per hour on one hand, now every team has a couple dudes blowing a hundred.

Judge hits for average, can play all three outfield positions and is a solid defender. He stays free of trouble and has never been popped for anything performance--enhancing. It helps that he is 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, but neither makes a difference when you are trying to get out in front of a dude running it to the dish at 98 mph.

Judge should be lauded for his skills and his feats celebrated. A class act, who plays the game the right way, without the help of performance-enhancing drugs.

It must be noted, during our trip to the Maris’ museum, my wife said many times her favorite player of all time should be in the Hall of Fame. Make whatever case you want for McGwire, for Bonds and for Sosa, the latter two which were horrible teammates, none of the three should be mentioned in the same breath as Maris.

Or Aaron Judge.

And if Judge passes Maris, hats off. Baseball will finally have a legit single-season home run record holder.

Just ask my wife.