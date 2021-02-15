MARX: After more than 50 years, Ken Ferris hangs up his umpiring shoes

As much as we might think it has of late, hell has not frozen over. Pigs, as best I can tell, have not grown wings.
I have also not jumped to the dark side and become a fan of the Chicago Cubs.
And… I have not taken any recent shots to the noggin. I’m as clear-headed as I can be.
For as long as I can remember, officials — umpires and other regulators of the rules — have failed to see things my way..
The issues?
Their eyesight and judgment to begin with. And the glaring reality that I am a mountain-sized pain in the rumpus.
But Ken Ferris, one of life’s true gems, is the best official I have crossed paths with over five-plus decades of playing and coaching, sharing the crown with the late Frank Krone. He is the gold standard, a man of faith, unquestioned integrity and sincere compassion. Unlike many who officiate locally, Ken Ferris possesses the unique ability to never take things personally and not once in all his years, did he make the game about him.
There, I said nice things about an official and the earth is still on its axis, hell has not frozen over and not one pig flew by.
Whew!
Truth-be-told, I’ve had my share of dust-ups with Ken Ferris, but because of his respect for the game and his knowledge of the rules, arguing a decision with him was never a big thing. We disagreed, but that’s where it stopped.
Why? Most times he was right.
Today, a few lengths past his 21st birthday, Ken Ferris, the dean of local officials and the best locally at what he did, has retired. A member of several high school Halls of Fame, Ken Ferris should be part of the next Quad City Sports Hall of Fame class.
It took a serious knee injury, incurred while working a prep game in Clinton, Iowa, last summer, for the former professional umpire to realize he and his amazing bride of 62 years, Audrey, could use a little more time together. The incident happened in game one of a doubleheader and Ferris, despite limited mobility, finished that game behind the plate, worked the second game on the bases and then worked two more games the next day before seeking medical attention. A broken Ken Ferris umpiring is better than most in tip-top working order.
“I gave (QC-area officials chief) Mike Botts a box wrapped with the Quad City Times around it,’’ Ferris said in a recent phone conversation. “Inside it had my umpiring shoes to signify I was hanging them up. I also gave him a box with my basketball shoes as well. I retired from high school basketball a few years back, but continued to do youth games. It’s time to move on.’’
If ever a retirement was earned and deserved…
After two years as professional baseball umpire — one in the Florida State League and one in the Midwest League — Ken Ferris opted for a leadership position with the former St. Katherine’s/St. Mark’s school, today known as Rivermont Collegiate.
Better money and the opportunity to be at home, made the transition to the “real’’ world easy for the father of three.
“The travel was not conducive to being married and raising a family,’’ Ferris said of life in pro ball. “Even at the big-league level in that era, it was tough. The offer to join St. Katherine’s/St.Mark’s was just too good to pass up.’’
After settling in the Quad-Cities, Ferrs worked a heavy slate of college (all levels) and prep baseball and high school and small-college and basketball. If there was a baseball game of importance, you wanted Ken Ferris working it. It’s been that way for decades.
Ferris, modest to a fault, has partnered with some of the area’s best, including Dennis Riccio, the former Augustana College football and wrestling coach, who was a replacement Major League umpire during a 1980s work stoppage by Big League Baseball’s men in blue.
Ken Ferris also partnered with the late Jim Fauscher, Don Umland, Botts, his son, Kevin Ferris, a former professional umpire, and many others. One highlight was working a Little League game with his grandson Cooper (SantAmour) and his son, Kevin.
“Never an issue with coaches,’’ Ken Ferris said. “Sure there have been disagreements; I don’t mind people getting angry at me. Coaches, especially the local coaches, are good people. Three generations — my grandson, my son and myself — was also special.’’
First rate on all fronts, Ferris has long been respected and admired by his peers.
“I could not ask for a better mentor and friend,’’ said Umland. “When I arrived in the Quad-Cities (1995), I had already been officiating for several years with relative success in multiple sports. Yet, I was a new guy to the area. Fortunately for me, Ken was my first baseball partner and was gracious enough to impart his wisdom regarding baseball and more importantly....life.’’
Road trips, Umland said, were more than just a ride-along with Ken Ferris. Well-versed in the world around him, he could — and still can — relate to any subject raised.
“We have shared the baseball field and basketball court across the state of Iowa which included plenty of road trips and plenty of opportunities to pick each other's brain regarding handling situations and rules application (common sense vs the letter of the rule),’’ added Umland, the executive director of Augustana College’s Pepsico Center. “This would oftentimes lead into the same application in life as we all know that life is not black and white, but multiple shades. I have been blessed with some really great crew members. However, none finer than Ken Ferris who I am proud to call my friend.’’
In addition to being a tremendous arbiter, Ferris, who after leaving St. Katherine’s/St. Mark’s, created “Mature Focus,’’ a local senior-related magazine in 1997. The publication remains strong, covering several Iowa and Illinois counties. Mature Focus is led by Kevin Ferris, Schary SantAmour, Tonya Ranum, Audrey and Ken’s three children.
“Truly a family affair,’’ Ken Ferris said. “All three are gifted at what they do.’’
Ken Ferris is also a remarkable storyteller, able to spin a yarn with the best. He recalled a professional game in the Florida State League where — in the same game — two New York Yankee farm hands suffered broken legs. Both were named “George.’’ That day, Ferris’s umpiring partner — who called a fly ball misplayed by a Yankees' outfielder that bounced over the fence — a home run instead of ground rule double — was — of course — also named “George. ‘’
Ken Ferris also believes he worked the only doubleheader to ever have both games end by double plays without a pitch being thrown.
“Augustana hosting Luther and Augustana is up three in the seventh of game one, but Luther has the bases loaded and one out,’’ Ferris shared. “The runner at second — for some unknown reason — strays too far off second base. So the pitcher steps back, turns and runs at him. The runner at second breaks for third. The runner at third breaks for home. The ball is advanced to the catcher who runs the runner heading home back to third. He tags everyone standing at third — even the opposing coach for good measure — and records two outs (the runner returning to third and the runner attempting to advance to third). Game over.
“Almost the same scenario in game two,’’ Ken Ferris adds. “’But Augustana is up four runs this time. Runner strays too far from second, pitcher chases him. Runner from third breaks for the plate, pitcher throws to the catcher and the runner is tagged out. Runner from second attempts to take third and is thrown out. Game over. Two games ended on double plays without a pitch being thrown. Yes, I have seen some strange things through the years.’’
After five decades of serving his community, Ken Ferris has earned a break. There is the bonus that Audrey, the family’s glue, will no longer have to adjust meal schedules or give up on planned family outings because Ken is having a positive impact on our youth.
If ever a retirement was earned and deserved...
Columnist John Marx can be reached at johnmarx1020@gmail.com