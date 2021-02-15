MARX: After more than 50 years, Ken Ferris hangs up his umpiring shoes

“Truly a family affair,’’ Ken Ferris said. “All three are gifted at what they do.’’

Ken Ferris is also a remarkable storyteller, able to spin a yarn with the best. He recalled a professional game in the Florida State League where — in the same game — two New York Yankee farm hands suffered broken legs. Both were named “George.’’ That day, Ferris’s umpiring partner — who called a fly ball misplayed by a Yankees' outfielder that bounced over the fence — a home run instead of ground rule double — was — of course — also named “George. ‘’

Ken Ferris also believes he worked the only doubleheader to ever have both games end by double plays without a pitch being thrown.

“Augustana hosting Luther and Augustana is up three in the seventh of game one, but Luther has the bases loaded and one out,’’ Ferris shared. “The runner at second — for some unknown reason — strays too far off second base. So the pitcher steps back, turns and runs at him. The runner at second breaks for third. The runner at third breaks for home. The ball is advanced to the catcher who runs the runner heading home back to third. He tags everyone standing at third — even the opposing coach for good measure — and records two outs (the runner returning to third and the runner attempting to advance to third). Game over.