MARX: Ahoy, mateys -- fish sandwich season has arrived

You have free articles remaining.
To the best of my knowledge:
- Thanks to Bad Boys Pizza and Whitey's Ice Cream, I have postponed my six-pack abs for the 40th straight year.
- Every time I put on my pants without having to sit down, I raise my arms like an Olympic gymnast who just nailed a vault. It's the small victories at my age.
- A coffeehouse Phi Beta Kappa says the best way to punish the Houston Astros would be to make them visit the White House after every game.
- I find it refreshing what Meghan Markle and Harry are doing.
- I love how the fast-food eateries all hustle fish sandwiches during Lent. The Culver's dude makes you feel as if he sits in a boat all day catching North Atlantic cod himself.
- Baseball scouts are going to quit using radar guns and trust parents who walk up to them during a game to tell them how fast Little Billy throws the ball (from a Facebook thread sent to me by a friend).
- "Talent sets the floor; character sets the ceiling.'' Heard audio of Bill Belichick saying that.
- $1,300 for a flip phone. Seriously? Not even if it was flipping Ben Franklins at me would I pay that much.
- I cannot imagine how boring my youth would have been if the farmer hadn't named his dog B-I-N-G-O, or the wheels of the bus didn't go round and round.
- Rock Island's 15th Street near the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge is one of the worst stretches of road in the history of bad stretches of road.
- They actually put nutrition information on a bag of Cheetos.
- By the time I learn the rules of life, I'm too old to play the game.
- "Time is obviously a woman because it waits for no man.'' (From a dude in line at T.J. Maxx.)
- A billion dollars will be spent to elect someone to a job that pays $400,000 a year, but there are kids in this country who will go to bed tonight hungry and homeless.
- In a Democratic debate, you had an angry older man who plays it poor but is a millionaire with three homes taking shots at dude who has a billion dollars. I love politics.
- "I made a pledge to my husband and kids to drink more water, so I am going to add ice to my wine glass,'' said our hostess during dinner recently at her home.
- Cubs-loathing season is officially underway.
- They are canned peas. They were canned peas when you began looking at them five minutes ago. There should be a buzzer in every grocery store that loudly blasts after two minutes for canned foods, one minute for dairy, three for bakery, and two for chips and dips.
- Roger Stone and Rod Blagojevich will be having lunch in Chicago in six months, telling each other how great President Trump is for commuting their sentences.
- No one has more to say than the person who doesn't want to talk about it.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.