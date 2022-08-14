Marx: Alleman alumni gives all-star anthem performance

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ben Meenan’s Bucket List is minus one mighty large item these days.

Big, I tell ya. Windy City big.

A senior at Illinois State University, Meenan, a Moliner and an Alleman High School graduate, is a gifted vocalist and actor.

He is also one of life’s true 24-karat gems, and a first-team member of the All-Good-Dude Squad.

On July 29, in front of 28,503 fans, among them a gaggle of friends and family, Meenan sang — and nailed — the National Anthem at a Chicago White Sox game.

The experience, the 21-year-old Meenan said, was everything he hoped it would be.

And more …

“The announcer (the legendary Gene Honda) says please rise as Ben Meenan sings our national anthem,’’ Meenan said in an email response to questions surrounding his big day. “I grip the mic, and as I started singing, I felt every worry go away. I felt free. Afterward, it really really hit me what I had done. I teared-up a little. I was really happy.’’

An Indiana native, Meenan, whose parents are Quad-Citians, moved to Moline as a high school freshman. Forever outgoing and personable, the ever-energetic Meenan is no stranger to the stage — big and small — having performed in theater troupes in high school and college. Studying Television Production with a determined-eye on a career in acting, Meenan is part of a group bringing to life the feature-length film “Sunday,’’ set to be released in select theaters in 2023.

His journey to the Sox-Athletics game at Guaranteed Rate Field, began with a tryout — and being selected — to sing the National Anthem at an Illinois State men’s basketball game in February.

A performance to which he excelled.

With the White Sox being his favorite baseball team and knowing the club plays 81 home games, Meenan, with the help of his father, Jim, a longtime sports and news journalist, looked up a familiar face.

Jim Meenan forwarded Ben Meenan’s ISU-anthem performance to George McDoniel, a gifted, two-sport star in his days at Alleman High School. McDoniel, who serves as senior director, Corporate Partnerships Development with the White Sox, liked what he saw and passed the video to those who handle all that is a White Sox pregame. Ben Meenan hoped to be part of the 2022 anthem-singing crew for the Sox.

Months then passed … four to be exact.

Then, on July 1, the call came. Ben Meenan was going to the big leagues.

“I woke up to a voicemail,’’ he explained. “All I heard was, “national anthem and White Sox,’’ and I immediately called them back. They asked if I was available, and I said, ‘Yes.’ ’’

Friday, July 29, was immediately designated a “Bucket List’’ day in Meenan’s life. Despite a high school career that merited success on the football field and wrestling mat, Meenan had never stepped foot on a major league field. He had only heard stories of his father’s days covering Major League Baseball to go from.

“It was a dream come true,’’ Meenan wrote. “I never thought at 21, I would be able to sing the national anthem for my home team. I never touched the (White Sox) field before. So when I arrived at the stadium, I just enjoyed every breath of it. Also, I didn’t know there was an (Alleman) alum in the front office.’’

Being a Sox fan made the day exciting, but having a plethora of family and friends in attendance took the event to another level.

“My great friend, Chandler Newcomb, came down to support me,’’ Meenan said. “There were nerves for sure. The butterflies were swirling in my stomach. Leading up to it, I was talking with my parents and Chandler, just trying to stay in the moment as best I could. I then got called down to get ready. I picked my dad to come down on the field with me. It was so cool just walking down to the field and seeing everyone doing their own job. It’s just so interesting to me how things are set up before the cameras roll.’’

Soon … Showtime.

“As lineups were being announced, I was just enjoying myself because a good buddy, Jaylen Gore, told me, “I will never get this moment back, so enjoy it.” Then it was time,’’ Meenan explained. “Guards were walking out to the field. I’m whispering to myself, ‘it’s just like singing in the shower.’ ‘’

Meenan then gave an All-Star performance. On point, in tune, pitch perfect.

“Another thing that was cool was when I was really getting into it, the crowd was responding,’’ Meenan said “I was hearing whistles and applause. Everyone was just giving me good vibes. I love that energy, and that I will never forget. I had people come up to me asking if I was the kid who sang, and they all congratulated me.

“For the rest of the game, I sat in the Guaranteed Rate Field club section, right behind home plate,’’ Meenan added. “Sitting there was so cool. A great view. I stayed the whole game, but I was mainly visiting friends and family who came to see me. As for anthems in the future, I hope I can go further and sing at NFL and NBA games. For now, I’ll hopefully get to sing at ISU games this year.’’

Whatever the future holds — and it is a bright one for Ben Meenan — he is 1-for-1 in his big league career.