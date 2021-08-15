MARX: An open letter to Molly Seidel

We also have a supportive marathon race director in Joe Moreno, who is this amazing, community-minded dude with boundless energy. Joe is someone who appreciates world-class marathoners like yourself, but cares equally for the runner who uses a marathon or any race as a healthy outlet or a once-in-a lifetime-challenge. He is best, though, at getting everyone involved. By the way, this is the first time he is reading I have extended the invitation to you to race or share your message.

For information sake, Molly you are one of three American women to earn a medal in the Olympic Marathon. One of those is Olympic champion Joan Samuelson, a favorite of Quad-Citians. Joan has a statue in Davenport for her many years of running the Quad City Times Bix 7. Molly, I’m all for you making the Quad-Cities Marathon a regular stop on your training for Paris in 2024 the way Joan — and the great Bill Rodgers — have made the Quad-City Times Bix 7 a priority for years. Heck, come for the Bix 7 as well.

I’m sure, Molly, your schedule is hectic these days and everyone wants a piece of your time. I get it. You are an example of what great support and perseverance can do. But like the rest of the country, the Quad-Cities can use a positive boost. We continue to fight a pandemic, hoping the eggshells we walk on don’t crack. It’s why I believe you — and your message — would be good for us all.