MARX: An open letter to Molly Seidel

To: Molly Seidel/ awesome representative of her country.
From: Johnny Marx/impressed onlooker
Dear Molly:
Congratulations on your bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Even better on being known as “Molly the person,’’ and not just “ Molly the runner.’’
Let’s be clear as I begin this letter. I’m not a runner. I have a couple 5Ks and a Quad-City Times Bix 7 (walking) on my resume. I wasn’t even a runner before my left hip was replaced.
I can, however, grasp greatness when I watch it on television.
And you were/are great.
Molly, I’m here to invite you and your incredible sister, “Izzy’’ — and any other family members who want to hang out — to be part of the TBK Quad-Cities Marathon. What a great event it would be to mark your fourth marathon ever.
It’s Sept. 25-26 in Moline, Ill. It crosses into Iowa, but it would take me all day to explain all that it takes to get to Iowa from Illinois or to Illinois from Iowa using our local bridges. To that, Molly, you don’t even have to run. Just come, hang out, and share your story.
I believe the Quad-Cities would benefit greatly from hearing where you are going and where you have come from, that your message of perseverance, hope and determination is worth sharing and hearing.
Molly, you are inspiring.
But before we get too deep into this pitch, let’s address logistics and budget.
It’s 3 hours and 13 minutes from the Quad-Cities to Hartland, Wis., your hometown. I will drive my car — or a van — to bring you and your sister to the Quad-Cities. I have a pal who runs a hotel and will put you up. That, Molly, is the only guarantee I can offer save for the fact I will pay for your registration if you decide to participate in any of the marathon-related events. I bet it doesn’t stack up to the countless other offers you have received recently, but I’m taking a shot.
And why am I taking a shot? I believe hearing you tell your story first-hand would benefit every last one of us.
The Quad-Cities, Molly, is an inviting area of about 400,000. We have all you want or need for food, entertainment and good people. We have tons of amazing folks ‘round here. Heck, three of my all-time favorite people, “KC,’’ “Lem’’ and “Meenan,’’ are monster Notre Dame fans and you guys can talk ND football while you're in town.
Logistics aside, Molly, I believe everyone should hear your story. Much was made about the mental strain of being an elite athlete during the Olympics and stories from all walks have come to light recently.
Your battles and your victories are worth sharing with any and all, especially high school athletes.
Much has been made about your Olympic marathon run being only your third 26.2-mile adventure. It gave us the impression that you just got up and ran your second marathon — at the Olympic Trials — qualified and then went out for a leisurely jaunt and won an Olympic medal.
Lots of folks have no idea you were an elite cross country runner and multiple state champion in high school and a multiple Division I distance champion while running at Notre Dame, where you graduated from in 2016.
Most don’t know what you went through to achieve greatness….Again.
There are a bevy of life-changing stories you can share, provided you are willing. Personally, I’d like to know what prompted you to sit in on your close friend Julia Hanlon's podcast called "Running On Om," and open up to the world. Sharing how you received treatment for disordered eating in 2016 and how you have overcome your struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression and anxiety.
Your story — and I mean this with sincerity — recently served as inspiration to countless Americans back home. While many were sympathizing with gymnastics legend Simone Biles, the world was introduced to your story. It was motivation for many to step from the shadows.
Molly, I mustn’t forget. We have an amazing running community here in the Quads. From the great folks at the Cornbelt Running Club, to the garden variety runners who make training together a priority, there are great runners everywhere here.
We also have a supportive marathon race director in Joe Moreno, who is this amazing, community-minded dude with boundless energy. Joe is someone who appreciates world-class marathoners like yourself, but cares equally for the runner who uses a marathon or any race as a healthy outlet or a once-in-a lifetime-challenge. He is best, though, at getting everyone involved. By the way, this is the first time he is reading I have extended the invitation to you to race or share your message.
For information sake, Molly you are one of three American women to earn a medal in the Olympic Marathon. One of those is Olympic champion Joan Samuelson, a favorite of Quad-Citians. Joan has a statue in Davenport for her many years of running the Quad City Times Bix 7. Molly, I’m all for you making the Quad-Cities Marathon a regular stop on your training for Paris in 2024 the way Joan — and the great Bill Rodgers — have made the Quad-City Times Bix 7 a priority for years. Heck, come for the Bix 7 as well.
I’m sure, Molly, your schedule is hectic these days and everyone wants a piece of your time. I get it. You are an example of what great support and perseverance can do. But like the rest of the country, the Quad-Cities can use a positive boost. We continue to fight a pandemic, hoping the eggshells we walk on don’t crack. It’s why I believe you — and your message — would be good for us all.
Thanks for our time.